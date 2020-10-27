e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bombay HC refuses bail to man found travelling in SUV with 500 kg ganja in 2018

Bombay HC refuses bail to man found travelling in SUV with 500 kg ganja in 2018

The accused claimed he was a passenger in the vehicle from which the ganja was seized but his call records showed that he had been in touch with the driver who was also arrested.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 12:45 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The Bombay High Court said non-compliance of search related provision of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cannot be ground for bail.
The Bombay High Court said non-compliance of search related provision of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cannot be ground for bail.(HT PHOTO)
         

Non-compliance of search related provision of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 cannot be considered for granting bail to an accused, the Bombay high court said last week while refusing bail to a Malegaon resident arrested after 500 kg ganja was seized from a SUV in which he was travelling.

The accused, Kalu Mohite, was arrested by the Azad Maidan unit of the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police on March 13, 2018 while traveling in a SUV in which the narcotic was found. Acting on a specific tip off, the ANC had intercepted the vehicle at Mulund check post and apprehended three persons, including Kalu and driver Sanjay Mohite. The drug material was allegedly kept in 13 gunny bags in the vehicle.

After failing to secure bail on the ground of Covid-19 pandemic from special NDPS court, Kalu had moved HC contending that he was falsely implicated in the case. He claimed to be a gratuitous passenger and did not know that the contraband material was being transported in the vehicle.

The claim, however, failed to impress justice Bharati Dangre after additional public prosecutor AA Takalkar pointed out that Kalu knew the driver of the vehicle Sajay Mohite and Kalu’s call data record showed that he was in touch with him.

Kalu’s counsel, advocate Pritam Runway also contended that the ANC had failed to comply with certain mandatory provisions, like section 50 of the NDPS Act,which confers right on the accused to get himself searched in presence of a gazetted officer or a magistrate.

Runway relied on the Constitution bench judgment of the Supreme Court in Baldev Singh’s case to support his contention that failure to comply with section 50 vitiates the trial and Kalu was entitled to bail on the ground of non-compliance of the mandatory provision.

Justice Dangre, however, refused to accept that the non-compliance by itself would be a ground to release the accused on bail.

The judge said the compliance of section 50 has been held to be

mandatory by the Constitution bench, obliging the officer concerned to inform the suspect of his right to be searched in presence of the nearest gazetted officer or magistrate.

“However, it has also been held that after being informed,

whether such a person opted for such a course or not would be

question of fact,” the judge said, adding that the safeguard contained in section 50 is to ensure that the persons are only searched with a good cause and also to maintain the veracity of evidence derived from such search.

The HC clarified that “this, however, would be required to be established at the trial” and “at the stage of bail the said factor cannot be taken into account.”

tags
top news
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to monitor Hathras case investigation
Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to monitor Hathras case investigation
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
Priyanka Gandhi slams PM SVANidhi scheme
Priyanka Gandhi slams PM SVANidhi scheme
‘Unpardonable’: Judges shocked as advocate appears shirtless
‘Unpardonable’: Judges shocked as advocate appears shirtless
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In