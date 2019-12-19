e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / India News / Born on social media, anti-NRC group walks on Kolkata streets

Born on social media, anti-NRC group walks on Kolkata streets

The formation named ‘No NRC Movement’ started on Facebook, has organised several protests on the ground across Bengal.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2019 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
An anti-NRC and anti-CAA group formed on the Facebook protested on Kolkata streets on Wednesday.
An anti-NRC and anti-CAA group formed on the Facebook protested on Kolkata streets on Wednesday. (REUTERS Photo/fILE)
         

While supporters of Trinamool Congress, Congress and the left parties were still assembling on Kolkata streets for their respective roadshows on Thursday afternoon, a group born on social media to oppose Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) became the first to roll out its protest march.

Several intellectuals, including national award winning director and actor Aparna Sen and actor Kaushik Sen, were in the group made up largely of students and youths, who marched to Esplanade from the Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata around 3.30 pm.

The formation named ‘No NRC Movement’ started on Facebook, has organised several protests on the ground across Bengal. Members have been appointed in district and state-level coordination committees for campaigns against the NRC, CAA, and the NPR (National Population Register).

“I am on the street because this citizenship act cannot be supported. We cannot allow laws that create divide in the society,” said Aparna Sen.

The Facebook group has more than one lakh members and most of its organisers are rights activists and members of socio-religious organisations.

Over the past month, the group carried out intense campaign on social media and on the ground to persuade the ruling party to halt NPR work and stall CAA and NRC’s implementation in the state.

tags
top news
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
‘Am glad I went’: Ramachandra Guha explains why he joined CAA protests
‘Am glad I went’: Ramachandra Guha explains why he joined CAA protests
IPL Auction highlights: Australians,uncapped Indian stars rake in big bucks
IPL Auction highlights: Australians,uncapped Indian stars rake in big bucks
BJP pulls out old video of Manmohan Singh on citizenship, Cong defends former PM
BJP pulls out old video of Manmohan Singh on citizenship, Cong defends former PM
BJP using CAA-NRC to reach out to Bengali-speaking Hindu voters in Assam, Bengal
BJP using CAA-NRC to reach out to Bengali-speaking Hindu voters in Assam, Bengal
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea rejected by court, his lawyer fined ₹25,000
Delhi gang-rape convict’s plea rejected by court, his lawyer fined ₹25,000
WhatsApp’s latest beta updates reveal new features for Android users
WhatsApp’s latest beta updates reveal new features for Android users
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news