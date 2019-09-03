Boy found dead in Bihar school classroom

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 01:34 IST

A 11-year-old student was found dead with a wire tied around his neck in a bathroom at a private school in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Monday, a police officer said.

Police superintendent Dilnawaz Ahmad said that their initial probe points to death by hanging. He added that the boy may have been murdered or killed himself. Ahmad said they were awaiting the boy’s autopsy report from Patna.

He said that the door of the bathroom was shut from outside and the boy was rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The boy’s mother teaches at the same school but was on leave on Monday due to a festival. His sister, a class 8 student at the same school, raised the alarm on Monday when she found her brother missing. She went looking for him after school hours but could not find him anywhere. She then informed the teachers, who also joined the search and found his body in the bathroom.

Angry local residents vandalised the school, damaged furniture and blocked a road for several hours demanding registration of murder case against the school management and teachers. The blockade was lifted after a case was registered against the school director, principal and five teachers.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 23:50 IST