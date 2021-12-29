Live
Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to hold Council of Ministers meet today
- Breaking news updates December 29, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 29, 2021 06:36 AM IST
PM to hold Council of Ministers meet today; Omicron, assembly polls on agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday hold a Council of Ministers meeting amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The meeting is expected to take place at 4pm, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan. Read more
Topics
Get our daily newsletter
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
LIVE: PM Modi to hold Council of Ministers meet today
- Breaking news updates December 29, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 06:36 AM IST
PM to hold Council of Ministers meet today; Omicron, assembly polls on agenda
- According to the report, the meeting is expected to be attended by all ministers and among the things that are expected to be discussed include next year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Biological E gets nod to conduct trials of its Corbevax as booster dose
India has already rolled out its plan to administer booster doses, which is being called 'precaution dose' in the country, from January 10.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 06:22 AM IST
IMD predicts rainfall in northwest, mercury dip
Cold wave conditions are also likely to set in over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan on January 1 and 2, the weather department said.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 04:14 AM IST
Haridwar hate speech case: 2 summoned; accused files cross-complaint
Notices have been served to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, previously known as Wasim Rizvi, and Pooja Shakun Pandey, alias Annapurna Maa. However, a similar notice couldn’t be served to the third accused, Dharamdas Maharaj.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 04:04 AM IST
We’ll be world’s content subcontinent: Thakur
Addressing the closing ceremony of the inaugural Kashi film festival, Anurag Thakur said that PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath have transformed the state.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 03:25 AM IST
Those who bow to PM’s wrong decisions follow Hindutva: Rahul Gandhi at Cong meet
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said those who face challenges head on are Hindus and those who run away from problems out of fear are the ones who follow Hindutva.
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 04:19 AM IST
Goa BJP ‘commercialised’, no longer party Parrikar built: Minister Michael Lobo
Goa minister MIchael Lobo, who has been rumoured to be looking at exiting the BJP to join the Congress, launched a stinging attack on his party’s state leadership.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Hyderpora encounter: Businessman was used as human shield by Pakistani terrorist, says SIT
A Special Investigation Team (STI) of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday ruled out any foul play by security forces in the November 15 Hyderporaencounter, in which three civilians were killed, claiming that one of the deceased was killed by a foreign terrorist while the other died after he was used as a “human shield” by the extremists
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:13 AM IST
, SrinagarHT Correspondent
BJP holds rally against Jagan’s ‘corrupt rule’
Javadekar described the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as family-dominated parties, and said both indulged in massive corruption and cheated the people with false promises over the years.
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Kerala HC accepts plea, issues notices to all accused in actor sexual assault case
Justice Viju Abraham issued notice to all the accused in the case, seeking their stand on the prosecution’s two separate petitions and listed the matters for further hearing on January 6, 2022.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Former college principal converts home into public library; finds applause in PM address
Dr Vittalacharya Kurella’s hobby of collecting books and making them available for the common man drew the attention of the prime minister. “He exemplifies the fact that when it comes to fulfilling your dreams, age does not matter at all,” Modi said.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Marina Beach accessible to differently abled now
Four beach wheelchairs have been provided by the city corporation since 2019 and the Tamil Nadu tourism department has also lent its amphibious wheelchair from the blue flag certified Kovalam beach to enable people with disabilities to float in, officials said.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Woman, minors kill man over sexual assault; surrender: Kerala police
The police said the girls, aged 15 and 16, were staying at the man’s house in Amabalawayal on rent for the last five years.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Training material on LGBTQIA+ pulled for review: NCERT to HC
The Union ministry of social justice and empowerment also informed the court that they are “actively working” towards setting up at least one Garima Greh in every state and union territory for destitute transgender persons.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:06 AM IST