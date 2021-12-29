Home / India News / Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to hold Council of Ministers meet today
Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to hold Council of Ministers meet today

Published on Dec 29, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  Dec 29, 2021 06:36 AM IST

    PM to hold Council of Ministers meet today; Omicron, assembly polls on agenda

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday hold a Council of Ministers meeting amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The meeting is expected to take place at 4pm, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan. Read more

PM to hold Council of Ministers meet today; Omicron, assembly polls on agenda

  • According to the report, the meeting is expected to be attended by all ministers and among the things that are expected to be discussed include next year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
PM Modi had taken stock of the pandemic situation in a high-level meeting called last Thursday where he asked officials to maintain a high level of vigil and alertness amid the Omicron spread.
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Biological E gets nod to conduct trials of its Corbevax as booster dose

India has already rolled out its plan to administer booster doses, which is being called 'precaution dose' in the country, from January 10.
Biological E the second company after Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials for booster doses.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 06:22 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
IMD predicts rainfall in northwest, mercury dip

Cold wave conditions are also likely to set in over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan on January 1 and 2, the weather department said.
People warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold winter morning at Ghazipur market in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 04:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Haridwar hate speech case: 2 summoned; accused files cross-complaint

Notices have been served to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, previously known as Wasim Rizvi, and Pooja Shakun Pandey, alias Annapurna Maa. However, a similar notice couldn’t be served to the third accused, Dharamdas Maharaj.
Members of All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other organisations protest against the hate speech during a recent religious gathering in Haridwar, on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 04:04 AM IST
ByKalyan Das, Dehradun
We’ll be world’s content subcontinent: Thakur

Addressing the closing ceremony of the inaugural Kashi film festival, Anurag Thakur said that PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath have transformed the state.
Prominent film personalities inaugurated the Kashi film festival (PIB)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 03:25 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji
Those who bow to PM’s wrong decisions follow Hindutva: Rahul Gandhi at Cong meet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said those who face challenges head on are Hindus and those who run away from problems out of fear are the ones who follow Hindutva.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said all religions, including Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism and Christianity lead to the path of truth but “Hindutva” is a means to grab power. (HT File Photo/Arvind Yadav)
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 04:19 AM IST
BySachin Saini
Goa BJP ‘commercialised’, no longer party Parrikar built: Minister Michael Lobo

Goa minister MIchael Lobo, who has been rumoured to be looking at exiting the BJP to join the Congress, launched a stinging attack on his party’s state leadership.
Goa BJP leader and minister Michael Lobo said the party was now only guided by the principle of importing winning candidates irrespective of their background and was more than willing to abandon the grassroots workers. (ANI)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:56 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza
Hyderpora encounter: Businessman was used as human shield by Pakistani terrorist, says SIT

A Special Investigation Team (STI) of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday ruled out any foul play by security forces in the November 15 Hyderporaencounter, in which three civilians were killed, claiming that one of the deceased was killed by a foreign terrorist while the other died after he was used as a “human shield” by the extremists
Relatives of Mudasir Gul, one of the two civilians killed in Hyderpora encounter, protest against the killings. (Ht file)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
BJP holds rally against Jagan’s ‘corrupt rule’

Javadekar described the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as family-dominated parties, and said both indulged in massive corruption and cheated the people with false promises over the years.
The Praja Agraha Sabha organised by BJP in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh against the YSRCP government on Tuesday. (ht photo)
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 12:09 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Kerala HC accepts plea, issues notices to all accused in actor sexual assault case

Justice Viju Abraham issued notice to all the accused in the case, seeking their stand on the prosecution’s two separate petitions and listed the matters for further hearing on January 6, 2022.
The victim -- an actor who worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films -- was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 (File/Representative use)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Former college principal converts home into public library; finds applause in PM address

Dr Vittalacharya Kurella’s hobby of collecting books and making them available for the common man drew the attention of the prime minister. “He exemplifies the fact that when it comes to fulfilling your dreams, age does not matter at all,” Modi said.
Dr Vittalacharya Kurella converted his residence at Yellanki village of Ramannapet block in Yadadri Bhongir into a library for public in 2014. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:08 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Marina Beach accessible to differently abled now

Four beach wheelchairs have been provided by the city corporation since 2019 and the Tamil Nadu tourism department has also lent its amphibious wheelchair from the blue flag certified Kovalam beach to enable people with disabilities to float in, officials said.
The temporary pathway is made every December to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which falls on December 3. (Getty Images/Representative use)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:07 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Woman, minors kill man over sexual assault; surrender: Kerala police

The police said the girls, aged 15 and 16, were staying at the man’s house in Amabalawayal on rent for the last five years.
The girls reportedly told police that in recent months they defaulted on their rent and the man used to harass them regularly. No formal complaint has been registered in the case so far, the police said. (File/Representative use)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Training material on LGBTQIA+ pulled for review: NCERT to HC

The Union ministry of social justice and empowerment also informed the court that they are “actively working” towards setting up at least one Garima Greh in every state and union territory for destitute transgender persons.
In the previous hearing held on December 6, the judge said that NCERT rightly posted material on its website to sensitise teachers but “in a very shocking development”, it was taken down within hours of its publication due to pressure from some quarters. (File/Representative use)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:06 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
