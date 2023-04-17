Home / India News / LIVE: Fire breaks out in a factory in Ghaziabad, no casualty reported
LIVE: Fire breaks out in a factory in Ghaziabad, no casualty reported

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 06:21 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Apr 17, 2023 06:21 AM IST

    Putin meets China's defence minister, praises military ties

    President Vladimir Putin praised ties between the Russian and Chinese militaries, underscoring Moscow and Beijing’s strategic relationship as he met with China’s defence minister on Sunday, reported Bloomberg.

  • Apr 17, 2023 05:48 AM IST

    Fire breaks out in a factory in Ghaziabad, no casualty reported

    A fire broke out in a factory in the Swadeshi Compound Industry area of Ghaziabad on Sunday late evening. According to the fire department officials, the fire has not been completely under control and efforts are underway to douse the fire, reported ANI.

breaking news

Assailants tracking Atiq since his police remand started: FIR

india news
Published on Apr 17, 2023 05:00 AM IST

The three men, who shot dead Atiq and Ashraf Ahmad, followed them for several days to kill them, but couldn't do so due to a lack of opportunity, the FIR said.

People gather for Atiq Ahmed’s funeral in Prayagraj on Sunday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByK Sandeep Kumar

Delhi CM extends support to Stalin’s resolution on Governors

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 01:10 AM IST

A resolution like Tamil Nadu will be tabled in Delhi assembly in the upcoming session to urge the Centre to fix a time frame for governors for passsing bills.

Delhi CM supports Stalin’s resolution to fix timeframe for passing bills. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

AIADMK chief vows to emerge victorious in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Amid strained relations with the BJP, the Edappadi Palaniswami-led AIADMK held its first party meeting on Sunday and vowed to be “victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

AIADMK chief vows to win in 2024 LS polls. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

Marathi group calls for BJP boycott after MLA not fielded from Belagavi

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 05:05 AM IST

The Marathi community has around 75,000 votes in Belagavi North and 100,000 in Belagavi South constituency, according to local leaders.

Belagavi North MLA Anil Benake was replaced by Ravi Patil, a Lingayat leader, in the constituency, which angered his supporters. (ANI)
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel

Stones thrown at BJP MLA’s car in Kalaburagi, 29 arrested

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 12:54 AM IST

While returning from a Dalit colony in Chandankera village in Kalaburagi district, a few people stopped them and questioned why the MLA did not garland Dr Ambedkar’s statue in the village

According to police, a group of people started pelting stones at cars and smashed window glasses after an altecation. The group also attacked the BJP MLA’s supporters and tried to assault the legislator. (HT Archives)
ByCoovercolly Indresh

Candidate selection: BJP’s hurried experiment goes awry

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 12:53 AM IST

Expression of discontent that the BJP has been witnessing in Karnataka is certainly more than what is considered ‘normal’ and is symptomatic of certain deeper currents in the party

A Naryana (HT Photo)
ByA Naryana, Bengaluru

Need to lead world together with India in tech ecosystem, says US

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The spring celebrations were held at India House — the residence of Indian ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu — on Saturday with the theme of celebrating togetherness.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with United States secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo during the community event, in Washington DC. (ANI)
ByPrashant Jha, Washington

Amid challenges, G20 expert group kicks off work on reforming MDBs

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 12:33 AM IST

The group’s objectives include preparing a road map for an updated MDB ecosystem for the 21st century in all its respects including “vision, incentive structure, operational approaches, and financial capacity”

Veteran policymaker NK Singh, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former United States treasury secretary Larry Summers in Washington DC. (HT)
ByPrashant Jha

Karnataka elections: Brother vs brother in battle to claim former CM’s legacy

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 12:31 AM IST

As Bangarappa’s sons are set to cross swords in the May 10 elections, Madhu invokes his late father in every village he visits in the state during the campaign.

Madhu Bangarappa is the Congress’s candidate from Sorab constituency for the Karnataka elections.
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Rahul Gandhi returns to Kolar, takes on Modi amid Hindenburg row

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP at the Centre over allegations of fraud connected to the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ‘Jai Bharat’ in Kolar on Sunday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Not fielded for Karnataka elections, Shettar quits BJP; buzz over move to Congress

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 12:24 AM IST

In a jolt to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, disgruntled former chief minister Jagadish Shettar resigned from the assembly and the party on Sunday over denial of a ticket to contest the May 10 elections.

Former Karnataka chief minister and former BJP leader Jagadish Shettar. (PTI)
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Bengaluru/new Delhi

UAPA slapped on man who set co-passengers on fire in train: Official

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Kerala police's special investigation team has charged Shahrukh Saifi with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the Kannur Express arson case. The investigators found evidence that he was mentored and radicalised by terrorist organisations. The new charge allows the National Investigation Agency to take over the case. Saifi was arrested after he sprinkled petrol on passengers of the Kannur-bound Executive Express on 2 April, killing three people and injuring nine others. The accused was earlier charged with murder and later identified by two passengers.

Accused Shahrukh Saifi is a resident of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. (PTI)
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram

Bihar couple kills teen daughters over inter-caste relationships, say police

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 12:16 AM IST

During interrogation, the mother said that they were annoyed with their daughters as they were involved in relationships with men and had earlier left the house without informing them, police said.

On getting information, a police team reached the accused’s house and found the woman sitting near the bodies of her daughters, said the officer. (Representative photo)
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna

Same-sex marriage bench notified, but several key matters await adjudication

india news
Updated on Apr 17, 2023 04:51 AM IST

The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages from April 18.

A five-judge bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud was notified to hear the same-sex marriage case on April 16. (REUTERS)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
