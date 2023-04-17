LIVE: Fire breaks out in a factory in Ghaziabad, no casualty reported
Apr 17, 2023 06:21 AM IST
Putin meets China's defence minister, praises military ties
President Vladimir Putin praised ties between the Russian and Chinese militaries, underscoring Moscow and Beijing’s strategic relationship as he met with China’s defence minister on Sunday, reported Bloomberg.
Apr 17, 2023 05:48 AM IST
Fire breaks out in a factory in Ghaziabad, no casualty reported
A fire broke out in a factory in the Swadeshi Compound Industry area of Ghaziabad on Sunday late evening. According to the fire department officials, the fire has not been completely under control and efforts are underway to douse the fire, reported ANI.