LIVE: China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip

Updated on Aug 03, 2022 05:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  Aug 03, 2022 05:41 AM IST

    India hikes tax on locally produced crude, cuts export taxes on diesel, jet fuel

    India has increased tax on locally produced crude oil and cut export taxes on jet fuel and diesel, according to a government notification on Tuesday. Read more

  Aug 03, 2022 05:40 AM IST

    China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip

    China summoned the US ambassador in Beijing Tuesday to rebuke him over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "egregious" trip to Taiwan, state media reported. "The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious," Xie was quoted as saying by China's state news agency Xinhua. "China will not sit idly by." Read more

LIVE: China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip

Updated on Aug 03, 2022 05:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India hikes tax on locally produced crude, cuts export taxes on diesel, jet fuel

Published on Aug 03, 2022 04:23 AM IST
India raised the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,750 rupees ($226.14) per tonne from 17,000 rupees per tonne.
India hikes tax on locally produced crude, cuts export taxes on diesel, jet fuel (HT File/Representational image)
Reuters |
UP govt clears 797 crore budget for beautification of Ram temple area

Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:45 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a budget of 797.68 crore to beautify the Ram temple area in Ayodhya along the lines of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the Ram Temple's construction site, in Ayodhya on Sunday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
CID raids office of businessman who 'gave' money to Jharkhand Congress MLAs

Updated on Aug 03, 2022 05:27 AM IST
The office of a stockbroker suspected of giving 49 lakh to three Congress legislators from Jharkhand arrested by West Bengal police on July 31 was raided by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday.
West Bengal police personnel detain three Jharkhand Congress MLAs after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle on Saturday, in Howrah district, on Sunday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
MP hospital fire: Hospital owners, manager booked

Updated on Aug 03, 2022 05:41 AM IST
The owners and a manager of the Newlife Multispeciality Hospital in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh were booked in connection with Monday's fire at the facility in which eight people were killed and 13 others were injured, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.
Eight people were killed in the fire at MP's Jabalpur on Monday. (ANI)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Centre plans scheme to fund patent proposals

Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:38 AM IST
The government will soon launch a scheme to fund 10,000 patent applications every year from educational institutions, a top official said
HT Image
ByFareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
AG seeks contempt proceedings against Wakf organisation

Updated on Aug 03, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Attorney General of India KK Venugopal on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to initiate contempt action against the Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs for trying to remove him and his team from an important case that seeks to settle the definition of waqf properties and decide the contours of religious trusts.
Attorney General of India KK Venugopal. (HT file photo)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Go First's car veers under IndiGo plane, DGCA orders probe

Updated on Aug 03, 2022 12:53 AM IST
A ground operations vehicle of Go First airlines on Tuesday came dangerously close to an IndiGo aircraft that was preparing to fly from Delhi's IGI airport to Patna.
A car belonging to Go First airline under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft, at IGI airport on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
Parliamentary panel questions delays in approvals to solar park projects

Updated on Aug 03, 2022 05:37 AM IST
A parliamentary committee has expressed disappointment at the slow progress of the development of solar parks in the country and pointed out that 11 out of the 50 proposed parks are yet to get approval from the ministry even as they are supposed to be commissioned by this year.
The report also highlighted that the new and renewable energy ministry in its action-taken reply has said that it has granted approval for 50 solar parks of aggregate capacity of 33.80 GW as on December 31, 2021.
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Speculation rife in Uttar Pradesh as 3 IAS officers seek VRS

Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:28 AM IST
The corridors of power in Uttar Pradesh are abuzz with speculation over the reasons for three senior IAS officers of the state cadre seeking voluntary retirement
The three IAS officers seeking voluntary retirement are Renuka Kumar (1987 batch), Juthika Patankar (1988) and Vikas Gothalwal (2003). (Representational image)
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi
Lok Sabha clears bill on rights of forest dwellers, endangered species

Updated on Aug 03, 2022 05:33 AM IST
The Lok Sabha passed the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021, on Tuesday after hours of debate on issues related to conservation of endangered species, human-wildlife conflict and rights of forest dwellers, among others.
The draft legislation amends the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, for better implementation of Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). (ANI)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
4.7k arrested for hurting religious sentiments, UP tops chart: Centre

Updated on Aug 03, 2022 05:30 AM IST
A total of 4,794 people were arrested across the country between 2018 and 2020 for promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, the Union home ministry informed Parliament on Tuesday.
A total of 4,794 people were arrested across the country between 2018 and 2020 for promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, the Centre told Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Kerala logs fifth monkeypox case

Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Health minister Veena George on Tuesday said the man had arrived at the Calicut Airport on July 27 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Malappuram district.
A 30 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE last month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the fifth case of the virus from the southern state. (Representative Photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
I-T raids properties linked to Tamil film producer Chezhiyan

Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:22 AM IST
According to sources, the I-T sleuths were carrying out raids at 40 places including Chennai, Madurai since 5 am on Tuesday. At Chennai, a team of sleuths reportedly also raided a location at Nungambakkam Kamthar Nagar area. Cheziyan reportedly lives in the area.
In a massive crackdown, the income tax department on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations believed to be linked to well-known financier and Tamil film producer Anbu Chezhiyan. (HT)
ByAgencies, Chennai
Bank loan fraud: ED attaches 67 windmills of Chennai firm

Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:21 AM IST
The federal agency issued a provisional order under the prevention of money laundering act to attach the windmills.
Enforcement directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached 67 windmills worth more than ₹51 crore as part of a money laundering investigation against the Chennai-based Surana Group linked to an alleged ₹3,986 crore bank loan fraud. (HT)
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
