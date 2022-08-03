LIVE: China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Aug 03, 2022 05:41 AM IST
India hikes tax on locally produced crude, cuts export taxes on diesel, jet fuel
India has increased tax on locally produced crude oil and cut export taxes on jet fuel and diesel, according to a government notification on Tuesday. Read more
Aug 03, 2022 05:40 AM IST
China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip
China summoned the US ambassador in Beijing Tuesday to rebuke him over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "egregious" trip to Taiwan, state media reported. "The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious," Xie was quoted as saying by China's state news agency Xinhua. "China will not sit idly by." Read more
The office of a stockbroker suspected of giving ₹49 lakh to three Congress legislators from Jharkhand arrested by West Bengal police on July 31 was raided by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday.
The owners and a manager of the Newlife Multispeciality Hospital in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh were booked in connection with Monday’s fire at the facility in which eight people were killed and 13 others were injured, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.
Attorney General of India KK Venugopal on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to initiate contempt action against the Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs for trying to remove him and his team from an important case that seeks to settle the definition of waqf properties and decide the contours of religious trusts.
A parliamentary committee has expressed disappointment at the slow progress of the development of solar parks in the country and pointed out that 11 out of the 50 proposed parks are yet to get approval from the ministry even as they are supposed to be commissioned by this year.
The Lok Sabha passed the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021, on Tuesday after hours of debate on issues related to conservation of endangered species, human-wildlife conflict and rights of forest dwellers, among others.
A total of 4,794 people were arrested across the country between 2018 and 2020 for promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, the Union home ministry informed Parliament on Tuesday.
According to sources, the I-T sleuths were carrying out raids at 40 places including Chennai, Madurai since 5 am on Tuesday. At Chennai, a team of sleuths reportedly also raided a location at Nungambakkam Kamthar Nagar area. Cheziyan reportedly lives in the area.