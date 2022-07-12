Home / India News / Breaking: Tight security in Jharkhand ahead of PM Modi's visit
Live

Breaking: Tight security in Jharkhand ahead of PM Modi's visit

  • Breaking news today July 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 12, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    Security beefed up for PM’s Jharkhand visit, Deoghar airport and home

    Elaborate arrangments have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tuesday visit to Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, where he is scheduled to inaugurate multiple projects, including an airport, officials said.

    Modi will also lay foundation stones for various development initiatives and take part in an 11.5-km-long road show, a senior police officer said, adding that security has been tightened in the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

14 candidates secure 100 percentile in JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam

  • This year, the JEE (Main) exam will be conducted twice in line with the previous practice. 
JEE Main 2022
JEE Main 2022
Published on Jul 12, 2022 06:12 AM IST
Copy Link
BySadia Akhtar, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Another Rajiv case convict moves top court seeking release

  • On May 18, the top court ordered the release of Perarivalan after noting that the Tamil Nadu governor failed to take a call on his mercy petition for two-and-a-half years, despite the recommendation of the State Cabinet for remission of Perarivalan’s sentence.
The Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO.)
The Supreme Court. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking: Tight security in Jharkhand ahead of PM Modi's visit

  • Breaking news today July 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Ashoka symbol to crown new Parliament unveiled

  • After the inauguration, Modi tweeted, “This morning, I had the honour of unveiling the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament”.
A 6.5m long bronze National Emblem cast unveiled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the roof of the New Parliament Building, in New Delhi.(ANI)
A 6.5m long bronze National Emblem cast unveiled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the roof of the New Parliament Building, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 04:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out