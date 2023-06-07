BREAKING: Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka dam largely destroyed, flooding extensive
- Jun 07, 2023 07:00 AM IST
Ahead of PM Modi's visit, US hails India's ‘critical role’ on global stage
President Joe Biden's top official for the Indo-Pacific region said on Tuesday he hoped a visit this month by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "consecrates" the relationship with India as the most important for the U.S. in the world.
- Jun 07, 2023 06:24 AM IST
Space war: US set to launch new satellites to track threat from China, Russia
The US Space Force is set to launch a constellation of satellites to track Chinese or Russian space vehicles that can potentially disable or damage orbiting object.
- Jun 07, 2023 05:57 AM IST
Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka dam largely destroyed, flooding extensive
Visuals showed extensive flooding in southern Ukraine with the region's Nova Kahkovka dam and hydroelectric station largely destroyed. Ukraine has accused Russia for the damage to the dam.