BREAKING: Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka dam largely destroyed, flooding extensive

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 07:00 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Jun 07, 2023 07:00 AM IST

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, US hails India's ‘critical role’ on global stage

    President Joe Biden's top official for the Indo-Pacific region said on Tuesday he hoped a visit this month by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "consecrates" the relationship with India as the most important for the U.S. in the world.

  • Jun 07, 2023 06:24 AM IST

    Space war: US set to launch new satellites to track threat from China, Russia

    The US Space Force is set to launch a constellation of satellites to track Chinese or Russian space vehicles that can potentially disable or damage orbiting object.

  • Jun 07, 2023 05:57 AM IST

    Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka dam largely destroyed, flooding extensive

    Visuals showed extensive flooding in southern Ukraine with the region's Nova Kahkovka dam and hydroelectric station largely destroyed. Ukraine has accused Russia for the damage to the dam.

Odisha train accident: Over 1,000 lives saved by locals, claims CM Patnaik

india news
Published on Jun 07, 2023 06:57 AM IST

The death toll in the tragic accident was revised to 288 on Tuesday.

Rescue operations at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore, about 200 km (125 miles) from the state capital Bhubaneswar in Odisha(AFP)
ByManjiri Chitre

BJP sees ‘irony’ in Rahul Gandhi, White House remarks on Indian democracy

india news
Published on Jun 07, 2023 06:56 AM IST

The White House on Monday dismissed concerns over the health of democracy in India and said anybody who happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses Indian diaspora at an event in New York. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ to intensify. How it will impact weather, monsoon in India

india news
Published on Jun 07, 2023 06:07 AM IST

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said the monsoon onset over Kerala may happen on June 8 or June 9.

Cyclone Biparjoy: A man with an umbrella stands over fishing boats stationed along a beach.(AFP / Representative)
ByHT News Desk

Anti-graft wing raids TN IAS officer’s home

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Senior IAS officer S Malarvizhi, accused of swindling public funds, had her residence in Chennai raided by officers of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC). An FIR was filed against the officer for printing receipts worth ?1.8 crore through private printers at exorbitant prices and high quantity, during the period she was district collector of Dharmapuri from February 2018 to October 2020. Malarvizhi is accused of misappropriating ?1.3 crore in the matter. Two private printers who ran printing operations are also accused in the FIR.

The residence of Tamil Nadu IAS officer was raided in connection with a money laundering case. (DVAC website)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Tenants can avail of free power, says Karnataka chief minister

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 12:47 AM IST

The “Gruha Jyoti” scheme was one of the five guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly elections

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah listens to the grievances of public, in Bengaluru, onTuesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Karnataka moral policing victim alleges assault by police official, complaint filed

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 12:45 AM IST

The student said that after he was assaulted by locals, the sub-inspector of the Ullal police station summoned him to the station and coerced him into signing a blank sheet of paper

The moral policing incident took place on June 1. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent

Student found dead in water quarry, suicide suspected: Police

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 12:44 AM IST

The college authorities said the woman was a bright student and had a “good rapport” with everyone in the college.

The woman’s family has alleged that she was being harassed by a senior doctor at her college. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Mangaluru police to set up squad to check moral policing: Govt

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Karnataka's home minister has announced an anti-communal wing will be set up within the police department in Mangaluru to stop moral policing. The move aims to create an environment of communal harmony. The squad will be raised in police departments across the state if successful. The minister has set a deadline of 15 August for the police department to eradicate drug issues in the coastal district. The Congress-led government will recommend compensation in all seven cases of murders with communal motives.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara says the move was aimed at creating an atmosphere of communal harmony (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Ramalinga Reddy appointed as head of all 4 state transport corporations

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Reddy on Tuesday held a meeting the managing directors of KSRTC and BMTC to discuss the implementation of the Shakti scheme.

Reddy, who was eyeing a plum portfolio, was said to be upset after being allotted the transported minister. (HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

‘Constitution can’t be at mercy of state govt’: Jharkhand governor Radhakrishnan

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 04:57 AM IST

Governor says Jharkhand is a very resourceful state but there is a huge mismatch in terms of development

Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan was appointed on February 18. (ANI)
ByVishal Kant

‘Honoured’: PM Modi accepts invite to address US Congress for 2nd time

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 04:28 AM IST

PM Modi thanked McCarthy, Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell who had jointly invited him.

Besides the address to the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the state visit, is expected to meet President Joe Biden for a private dinner on June 21 (ANI)
ByPrashant Jha, Washington

Joshimath bypass work resumes after state nod

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Construction of the Helang-Marwari bypass road in Uttarakhand's Joshimath has restarted after being halted due to cracks in buildings. The 5km road, part of a larger project to build roads to four Hindu shrines in the Garhwal Himalayas, aims to shorten the distance to Badrinath by 30km. Local residents have objected to the construction, citing concerns over livelihoods and potential damage to buildings. The Supreme Court recently permitted the Union government to construct all-weather roads as part of the project, citing national security concerns.

A red cross is marked on an unsafe building by the authorities after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

8 days before Odisha accident, Railway board briefed on safety-first approach

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 05:37 AM IST

The national transporter showcased an index based on the number of accidents per million train kilometres.

A rescue and search operation being conducted at the accident site in Odisha’s Balasore district, on Saturday. (PTI)
BySunetra Choudhury

20 held over attack on wedding event of Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh

india news
Updated on Jun 07, 2023 12:20 AM IST

The police force reached the spot and the rest of the procession travelled ahead safely, said officials

Three police personnel were injured in the incident, said officials (Representative photo)
ByAnupam Pateriya, Bhopal/sagar
