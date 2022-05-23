Home / India News / Delhi-NCR hit by strong winds, heavy rain; airlines expect delays; power cuts reported in some areas
Delhi-NCR hit by strong winds, heavy rain; airlines expect delays; power cuts reported in some areas

  • Breaking news LIVE - May 23, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 23, 2022 07:29 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 23, 2022 07:29 AM IST

    Wind speed to reach 90kmph in Delhi-NCR; IMD issues warning

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for several parts of Delhi-NCR as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the national capital on Monday morning. “Rain along with gusty winds will continue” for the next couple of hours, the weather department said in a tweet. Extreme wind gusts going up to a ravaging speed of 90 Kmph is also expected.

  • May 23, 2022 06:35 AM IST

    Flight operations at Delhi Airport hit due to bad weather

    "Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," says a statement by Delhi Airport.

  • May 23, 2022 06:30 AM IST

    Delhi rains: SpiceJet requests flyers to keep check on flight status

  • May 23, 2022 06:30 AM IST

    Air traffic may get affected due to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR

  • May 23, 2022 06:26 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR hit by strong winds, heavy rain; airlines expect delays; power cuts reported in some areas

    Several regions in Delhi-NCR were hit by strong winds and heavy rain; airlines expect delays; power cuts reported in some areas.

  • May 23, 2022 06:05 AM IST

    Belgium become first country to introduce compulsory monkeypox quarantine

    Belgium has become the first country to make the 21-day quarantine compulsory for the monkeypox patients after four cases of the disease have been reported last week.

    The Belgian health authorities took this decision on Friday, Saudi Gazette reported citing Belgian media.

Topics
breaking news top news
india news

BJP ended ‘culture of corruption’ in N-E: Shah

  • Addressing a public rally in Namsai district, the minister also took pot shots at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to “discard Italian glasses” and see recent developments in India.
Home minister Amit Shah visits Golden Pagoda in Namsai. PTI
Published on May 23, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Agencies |
india news

PM in Japan for Quad summit, will meet business leaders on day 1: 10 points 

Quad summit: PM Modi is set to attend the summit, two months after leaders of four nations met virtually. 
PM Modi is received by the Japanese delegation at the airport in Tokyo. (Image courtesy: Twitter.com/narendramodi)
Published on May 23, 2022 06:10 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

BREAKING: Delhi-NCR hit by strong winds, heavy rain; airlines expect delays

  • Breaking news LIVE - May 23, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on May 23, 2022 07:29 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
india news

PM Modi arrives in Japan for Quad Leaders’ Summit

  • Modi left for Japan on Sunday evening primarily to attend the second in-person summit of the Quad leaders on May 24.
PM Modi is recived by the Japanese delgation at the airport in Tokyo. (Image courtesy: Twitter.com/narendramodi)
Updated on May 23, 2022 05:31 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Repeat of Nagaon-like attack unlikely: Assam CM Sarma

After preliminary investigation in the Saturday’s incident in central Assam’s Nagaon district hinted at involvement of some migrants who had allegedly encroached on government land, at least five houses were demolished by the district authorities on Sunday.
File photo of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(PTI)
Published on May 23, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByRisha Chitlangia
india news

IMD planning early heatwave alerts

In a comment piece in the journal ‘Nature India’ that was published Saturday, IMD director general M Mohapatra and IIT-D scientists R K Jenamani and S K Dash wrote that improving early warning lead time will help save more lives and will assist local administration to take better heat-action measures.
New Delhi: A man drinks water to quench his thirst on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI05_17_2022_000187B) (PTI)
Published on May 23, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi
india news

Man held for raping woman tenant in city on gunpoint: Police

The 46-year-old accused is a native of Bihar and lives with his family in Shanthi Nagar locality in Central Bengaluru.
A case was registered in Ashok Nagar police station on Saturday. (Representational photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Indo-Pacific strategy bound to fail: China

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi made the remarks as President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday to launch a plan for greater US economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific and attend a summit of the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, comprising India, Japan and Australia, besides the US
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi (REUTERS)
Updated on May 23, 2022 12:46 AM IST
BySutirtho Patranobis
india news

Neemuch attack accused says was drunk, trying to find out where Jain lived

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Dinesh Kushwaha was arrested on Saturday after a video clip of him slapping 65-year-old Bhanwarlal Jain and demanding his Aadhaar card surfaced on social media
Neemuch superintendent of police, Suraj Verma, said on Sunday that Kushwaha had confessed to the assault
Published on May 23, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar
india news

Health ministry may take up Covid-19 deaths count with WHO at Davos

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is in Geneva along with some of his cabinet colleagues to attend WEF, could take up the contentious issue regarding WHO’s recent claim
File photo of Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya.(PTI)
Updated on May 23, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul
india news

Varanasi district court to take up hearing in Gyanvapi case today

A district court in Varanasi is set to take up hearings in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi masjid case on Monday.
This picture taken on May 19, 2022 shows a view of the Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission in Varanasi. (Photo by Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP) (AFP)
Updated on May 23, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Police launch hunt for YSRCP legislator in driver’s murder case

The police, who rushed to Subrahmanyam’s residence, shifted the body to the Kakinada government hospital for post-mortem, but his wife Aparna refused to give consent, alleging that the MLC be arrested and a murder case be booked against him.
Kakinada SP Ravindranath Babu said the police had registered a case under Section 302 (murder) against Ananta Babu, the prime accused in the murder case, apart from under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as the deceased belonged to a Dalit community. (HT Archives)
Published on May 23, 2022 12:20 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

SC order won’t impact GST council structure: Officials

The top court on Thursday ruled that the recommendations of the GST Council were not binding on either the Union government or the states
SC order won’t impact GST council structure: Officials
Updated on May 23, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal
india news

Crimes against women up by 25% in Andhra Pradesh: Police data

Police said the increased number of cases of crime against women indicated strengthening of the criminal justice system
A year-end review of the law and order made by the state police on December 28, 2021 revealed that the number of cases pertaining to crimes against women has gone up by over 25% in 2021, compared to the previous year. (HT Archive)
Published on May 23, 2022 12:17 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

18-yr-old flees correction home, raped by 2 in Rajasthan

The woman, who had escaped the facility in a bid to meet her daughter, was allegedly raped by a relative of a police officer and then by a cab driver on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday
The girl was married when she was 14-year-old and later gave birth to a daughter. In 2021, she was detained for the alleged murder of her sister-in-law
Updated on May 23, 2022 12:53 AM IST
BySachin Saini
