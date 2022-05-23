Delhi-NCR hit by strong winds, heavy rain; airlines expect delays; power cuts reported in some areas

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
May 23, 2022 07:29 AM IST
Wind speed to reach 90kmph in Delhi-NCR; IMD issues warning
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for several parts of Delhi-NCR as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the national capital on Monday morning. “Rain along with gusty winds will continue” for the next couple of hours, the weather department said in a tweet. Extreme wind gusts going up to a ravaging speed of 90 Kmph is also expected.
Flight operations at Delhi Airport hit due to bad weather
"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," says a statement by Delhi Airport.
May 23, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Delhi rains: SpiceJet requests flyers to keep check on flight status
#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly.
Air traffic may get affected due to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR
#TravelUpdate: Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit https://t.co/rWLTdCxg28 or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You
After preliminary investigation in the Saturday’s incident in central Assam’s Nagaon district hinted at involvement of some migrants who had allegedly encroached on government land, at least five houses were demolished by the district authorities on Sunday.
In a comment piece in the journal ‘Nature India’ that was published Saturday, IMD director general M Mohapatra and IIT-D scientists R K Jenamani and S K Dash wrote that improving early warning lead time will help save more lives and will assist local administration to take better heat-action measures.
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi made the remarks as President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday to launch a plan for greater US economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific and attend a summit of the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, comprising India, Japan and Australia, besides the US
The police, who rushed to Subrahmanyam’s residence, shifted the body to the Kakinada government hospital for post-mortem, but his wife Aparna refused to give consent, alleging that the MLC be arrested and a murder case be booked against him.