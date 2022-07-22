Live BREAKING: Lower chamber of US Congress passes bill ensuring contraception rights Breaking news live updates July 22, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. By , OPEN APP Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

india news BREAKING: Lower chamber of US Congress passes bill ensuring contraception rights Breaking news live updates July 22, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. By ,

india news Naidu visits flood-hit areas Hyderabad Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday lashed out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over its “failure’ to deal with massive floods to the Godavari river that inundated several villages in the East and West Godavari districts Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu in a flood-affected area in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. (HT Photo) By Close Story