BREAKING: Lower chamber of US Congress passes bill ensuring contraception rights

Jul 22, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall in NCR, adjoining areas, says IMD
Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Barwala, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendargarh in Haryana, during next 2 hours: IMD, New Delhi
Jul 22, 2022 06:54 AM IST
Fire breaks out in West Bengal's Kandi forest area
A forest fire broke out in the Kandi forest area in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday morning.
Jul 22, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Lower chamber of US Congress passes bill ensuring contraception rights
The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill ensuring access to birth control nationwide, a month after the Supreme Court struck down federal abortion rights.
BJP's Amit Malviya said Congress had opposed PA Sangma too, another tribal, who ran for President's office. "These decisions expose their true intent," he tweeted as Droupadi Murmu won the presidential election by a comfortable margin against Yashwant Sinha.
Hyderabad
Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday lashed out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over its “failure’ to deal with massive floods to the Godavari river that inundated several villages in the East and West Godavari districts
Thiruvananthapuram
A bus stop bench here reduced to three separate seats as an alleged moral policing measure to prevent girls and boys from sitting together prompted students of both sexes from a nearby engineering college to sit on each other’s laps and post pictures of the same online
The decision of the TRS to join hands with the other opposition parties to protest against the questioning of Sonia Gandhi by ED in the National Herald case caught the Telangana Congress in an embarrassing situation
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his UK counterpart Stephen Lovegrove on Thursday discussed the regional security situation and ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in areas such as cyber-security and the Indo-Pacific.
The mission has a special focus on 117 so-called aspirational districts in the country, where development indicators have been historically poor, and on schools and anganwadi centres, which cater to children and maternal health needs.
The election to the post of deputy speaker was to be held on Monday last week but was called off amid speculation of a merger between two-thirds of the Congress MLAs with the BJP, a move that did not ultimately materialise.