Home / India News / 16 people, including some school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu: PTI cites officials
Live

16 people, including some school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu: PTI cites officials

  • Breaking news highlights, July 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get breaking news of the hour.
Get breaking news of the hour.
Updated on Jul 04, 2022 10:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 04, 2022 10:02 AM IST

    16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    16 people, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, PTI reports quoting officials. Read more

  • Jul 04, 2022 09:33 AM IST

    India sees marginal rise in daily Covid cases with 16,135 fresh infections; 24 deaths in a day

    India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the health ministry data on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,25,223 with 24 new fatalities.

  • Jul 04, 2022 08:10 AM IST

    China Covid outbreaks widen as mass testing finds more cases

    China’s virus cases continued to climb over the weekend with hundreds of infections detected in Anhui province, where two counties were already in lockdown. Read more

  • Jul 04, 2022 07:07 AM IST

    Sydney flooded, evacuation orders for thousands; officials warn of more rain

    Heavy rain has flooded Australia's largest city - Sydney - causing what the authorities call “life-threatening emergencies” with urgent warnings of evacuations being issued for those living in the suburbs. More rain is expected over the next 12 hours, officials warned as they issued fresh evacuation orders for thousands of residents on Monday as relentless rain caused flooding in the suburbs. Read more

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    Hearing on Gyanvapi case resumes today in Varanasi court

    The hearing on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex will resume in the Varanasi district court on Monday. Read more

  • Jul 04, 2022 05:40 AM IST

    3 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at Denmark mall

    A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing three people and critically wounding three others, police said.

    A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the attack, though police were still investigating.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news
india news

India adds 16,135 Covid cases to its tally; 24 deaths in a day

India Covid-19 cases July 4, 2022: This marked a marginal rise from Sunday, when 16,103 people tested positive.
Image used only for representation.
Image used only for representation.
Published on Jul 04, 2022 10:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

16, including school children, killed in Himachal's Kullu in accident: Report

A bus was reported to have fallen into a gorge in Kullu. 
Himachal Pradesh: The bus accident was reported from Kullu. (ANI)&nbsp;(ANI )
Himachal Pradesh: The bus accident was reported from Kullu. (ANI) (ANI )
Published on Jul 04, 2022 10:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
india news

PM Modi said Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar, significant for all: BJP's Prasad| Video

BJP's Raghubar Das was earlier quoted as saying by news agency ANI that Hyderabad's name would be changed to Bhagyanagar if the BJP comes to power. 
PM Modi addressed a key BJP meeting in Telengana on Sunday.
PM Modi addressed a key BJP meeting in Telengana on Sunday.
Published on Jul 04, 2022 09:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

BJP’s two-day national executive meet: Here's what happened

At the event, PM Modi spoke about forming a government in the southern state, while Union home minister Amit Shah predicted that the saffron party will rule for 30-40 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters during the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters during the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Jul 04, 2022 09:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
Close Story
india news

Murmu to visit Ranchi today to seek support for her candidature in prez poll

Droupadi Murmu will meet senior leaders and legislators in the Jharkhand and seek support for her candidature in the presidential polls.
Droupadi Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance.(PTI file photo)
Droupadi Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance.(PTI file photo)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 09:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |
Close Story
india news

India's Tejas is Malaysia's ‘top choice’ to replace ageing MiG-29s: HAL chief

The HAL-manufactured Tejas is ‘much superior’ to other options considered by the southeast Asian nation, said R Madhavan.
A file photo of India's indigenous Tejas fighter jet. (PTI)
A file photo of India's indigenous Tejas fighter jet. (PTI)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 09:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

J&K LeT arrests: More arms, ammunition recovered

Six sticky bombs, a pistol, and an improvised explosive device with a remote were among the arms and ammunition recovered
(J&K Police)
(J&K Police)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 09:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Close Story
india news

Morning brief: Hearing on Gyanvapi case resumes today in Varanasi court

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
A view of the Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi on Monday. (ANI)(Rajesh Kumar)
A view of the Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi on Monday. (ANI)(Rajesh Kumar)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 08:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

KTR's 'Bhagyanagar-Hyderabad' pushback against BJP: 'Why don't you change....'

PM Modi referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar at an event, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said. 
KT Rama Rao has been taking jibes at the BJP in the recent past.&nbsp;(HT PHOTO.)
KT Rama Rao has been taking jibes at the BJP in the recent past. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 08:40 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

French Safran to set-up engine MRO in India, offers to partner AMCA project

  • The French aircraft engine major Safran is all set to announce MRO for commercial engines in India tomorrow with military engines as a next step. The company has also offered to co-develop 110 KN thrust military engines with DRDO for its twin engine fighter project.
The IAF's Rafale fighter is powered by Safran M 88 engines.
The IAF's Rafale fighter is powered by Safran M 88 engines.
Published on Jul 04, 2022 08:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta
Close Story
india news

J&K villagers explain how they apprehended Lashkar terrorists

The terrorists were captured in Tukson Dhok village in the Union territory's Reasi district, on Sunday.
Lashkar terrorist Talib Hussain Shah. (HT Photo)
Lashkar terrorist Talib Hussain Shah. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 07:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Eknath Shinde trust vote today after Speaker's move against team Uddhav | Top 10

Maharashtra political turmoil: The BJP's Rahul Narwekar, 45, was elected as assembly Speaker on Day 1 of the special session
Mumbai, July 03 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other MLAs congratulate the newly-elected State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, at Vidhan Sabha, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Deepak Salvi)
Mumbai, July 03 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other MLAs congratulate the newly-elected State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, at Vidhan Sabha, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Deepak Salvi)
Updated on Jul 04, 2022 08:53 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

LIVE| 16, including school children, killed in Himachal's Kullu in accident: PTI

  • Breaking news highlights, July 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get breaking news of the hour.
Get breaking news of the hour.
Updated on Jul 04, 2022 10:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Interview: ‘Have lost states to superior money’, says Cong MP Abhishek Singhvi

  • “A lot of the states are stolen, majority is manufactured by an immoral BJP. Yes, we have lost these states because of superior money power of the BJP. I can now see where the 95% of the funds of the electoral bonds are being used,” said Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)
Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 03:58 AM IST
Copy Link
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

J&K cop injured after terror attack at home

  • A J&K police spokesperson identified the injured personnel as selection grade constable (SgCt) Firdous Ahmad and said the attack took place at his residence in Hugam Srigufwara area of Anantnag.
Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. (ANI Photo)
Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. (ANI Photo)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 02:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out