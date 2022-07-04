16 people, including some school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu: PTI cites officials
- Breaking news highlights, July 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 04, 2022 10:02 AM IST
16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
16 people, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, PTI reports quoting officials. Read more
-
Jul 04, 2022 09:33 AM IST
India sees marginal rise in daily Covid cases with 16,135 fresh infections; 24 deaths in a day
India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the health ministry data on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,25,223 with 24 new fatalities.
-
Jul 04, 2022 08:10 AM IST
China Covid outbreaks widen as mass testing finds more cases
China’s virus cases continued to climb over the weekend with hundreds of infections detected in Anhui province, where two counties were already in lockdown. Read more
-
Jul 04, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Sydney flooded, evacuation orders for thousands; officials warn of more rain
Heavy rain has flooded Australia's largest city - Sydney - causing what the authorities call “life-threatening emergencies” with urgent warnings of evacuations being issued for those living in the suburbs. More rain is expected over the next 12 hours, officials warned as they issued fresh evacuation orders for thousands of residents on Monday as relentless rain caused flooding in the suburbs. Read more
-
Jul 04, 2022 05:42 AM IST
Hearing on Gyanvapi case resumes today in Varanasi court
The hearing on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex will resume in the Varanasi district court on Monday. Read more
-
Jul 04, 2022 05:40 AM IST
3 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at Denmark mall
A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing three people and critically wounding three others, police said.
A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the attack, though police were still investigating.
India adds 16,135 Covid cases to its tally; 24 deaths in a day
16, including school children, killed in Himachal's Kullu in accident: Report
PM Modi said Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar, significant for all: BJP's Prasad| Video
BJP’s two-day national executive meet: Here's what happened
Murmu to visit Ranchi today to seek support for her candidature in prez poll
India's Tejas is Malaysia's ‘top choice’ to replace ageing MiG-29s: HAL chief
J&K LeT arrests: More arms, ammunition recovered
Morning brief: Hearing on Gyanvapi case resumes today in Varanasi court
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
KTR's 'Bhagyanagar-Hyderabad' pushback against BJP: 'Why don't you change....'
French Safran to set-up engine MRO in India, offers to partner AMCA project
- The French aircraft engine major Safran is all set to announce MRO for commercial engines in India tomorrow with military engines as a next step. The company has also offered to co-develop 110 KN thrust military engines with DRDO for its twin engine fighter project.
J&K villagers explain how they apprehended Lashkar terrorists
Eknath Shinde trust vote today after Speaker's move against team Uddhav | Top 10
LIVE| 16, including school children, killed in Himachal's Kullu in accident: PTI
- Breaking news highlights, July 4, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Interview: ‘Have lost states to superior money’, says Cong MP Abhishek Singhvi
- “A lot of the states are stolen, majority is manufactured by an immoral BJP. Yes, we have lost these states because of superior money power of the BJP. I can now see where the 95% of the funds of the electoral bonds are being used,” said Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
J&K cop injured after terror attack at home
- A J&K police spokesperson identified the injured personnel as selection grade constable (SgCt) Firdous Ahmad and said the attack took place at his residence in Hugam Srigufwara area of Anantnag.