Home / India News / LIVE: Microsoft to reinvent Office applications with artificial intelligence
Live

LIVE: Microsoft to reinvent Office applications with artificial intelligence

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 05:38 AM IST

Breaking news, March 17, 2023 updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 17, 2023 05:36 AM IST

    Microsoft announces reinventing Office apps with artificial intelligence

    Microsoft is reinventing its Power Platform's software development, including Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, with AI-powered no-code development and adding new features like Copilot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Breaking news, March 17, 2023 live updates today

india news
Published on Mar 17, 2023 05:36 AM IST

Breaking news, March 17, 2023 updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Cong can’t seek support as per their convenience: TMC on skipping Adani march

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 04:11 AM IST

The TMC on Thursday justified its decision to maintain a distance from the Congress on the Adani issue, saying the Grand Old Party cannot seek its support as per convenience.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

India clears defence buys worth 70,500 crore

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 03:15 AM IST

India on Thursday cleared the decks for buying indigenous military hardware worth ₹70,500 crore, including supersonic missiles, artillery guns, maritime helicopters and a long-range standoff weapon, officials familiar with the matter said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh chaired the defence acquisition council. (ANI)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
Close Story

Govt has taken steps for better crowd management at airports: Scindia

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 12:44 AM IST

The Union government has taken several initiatives for better crowd management at airports across the country, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told Parliament on Thursday.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (ANI/PIB)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

How do we reinstate a CM who didn’t even face floor test?: SC on Sena crisis

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 12:53 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction how a court can reinstate a chief minister who did not even face the floor test and chose to resign, even as it reserved its verdict on a clutch of petitions arising out of a vertical split in the Shiv Sena last year.

The Supreme Court bench said that the burden is on the court to reflect on the extensive arguments made from all sides in the Shiv Sena matter and deliver a judgment. (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Close Story

‘Anti-India forces speak same language’: Rijiju attacks Rahul Gandhi

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 01:20 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has sought an apology from Gandhi for “defaming” the country and its democratic institutions through his comments during his visit to the UK, where he said there is no freedom of speech in India.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju. (PTI)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Close Story

2 army pilots die in helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh

india news
Published on Mar 17, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Two army pilots were killed on Thursday when a Cheetah helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, the Kolkata-based Eastern Command said, with the accident turning the spotlight on the troubling safety record of the ageing choppers.

Two army pilots died after their Cheetah helicopter flying on an operational sortie crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. (ANI)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
Close Story

‘Will speak in House if Indian democracy functioning’: Rahul amid UK speech row

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 02:31 AM IST

Congress leaders have ruled out an apology by Rahul Gandhi, who met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought permission to respond in Parliament to the allegations levelled against him.

Rahul Gandhi.
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Close Story

MHA announces 10% reservation in CISF for ex-Agniveers

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 01:26 AM IST

The Union home ministry has amended the Central Industrial Security Force Security Wing (Subordinate Rank) Rules, announcing 10% reservation in the force for ex-Agniveers

The home ministry also notified relaxation in the upper age limit by up to five years for the first batch of ex-Agniveers in CISF. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

‘Know my religion': Mehbooba defends temple visit, offering water to Shivling

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 04:12 AM IST

Mufti Asad Qasmi, national vice-president of Ittehad Ulema-e-Hind, has reportedly raised objections to what the former chief minister has done and called it against the tenets of Islam.

A screen grab of the video of Mehbooba offering water to Shiva Lingam at Navagraha temple at Poonch. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Close Story

Centre writes to 6 states recording slight Covid surge

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The ministry suggested a possible localised spread of the SARS-COV-2 virus that is causing the increase in cases.

The Union health ministry on Thursday wrote to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
Close Story

Himachal Pradesh water cess may raise power tariffs in neighbouring states

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 04:03 AM IST

The Himachal Pradesh government’s move to impose a water cess on hydropower projects will raise power tariffs by at least ₹1 per unit, which may be contested by states such as Punjab that buy the power

The Himachal Pradesh government on March 14 initiated the formal legislative process to replace with a law the Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Generation Ordinance that was promulgated to impose a levy on hyd-el power generated in the state. (Representative image)
ByRajeev Jayaswal, Vishal Rambani & Gaurav Bisht
Close Story

BJP top brass asks leaders to refrain from making provocative speeches

india news
Published on Mar 17, 2023 12:12 AM IST

New Delhi The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central leadership has asked leaders to refrain from making provocative and inflammatory statements and speaking out of line after taking note of the disquiet brewing in certain state units over some leaders deviating from the party’s stance on issues

New Delhi, Mar 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters hold party flags during the celebration following the party's win in four states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa) Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Mohd Zakir)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Close Story

BJP workers gherao Yediyurappa, he calls off poll roadshow

india news
Published on Mar 17, 2023 12:09 AM IST

A group of BJP workers surrounded the car of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa in Chikkamagaluru, the home district of party general secretary CT Ravi, after factionalism erupted over a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections

Hours before BS Yediyurappa’s car was blocked, factions backing and opposing Kumaraswamy held separate public events in the district. (PTI)
ByArun Dev
Close Story

Centre plans to rope in private companies to help secure govt servers, websites

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 04:10 AM IST

The government’s IT services are managed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which hosts 3.3 million email accounts and maintains more than 10,000 websites and services

The government’s IT services are managed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which hosts 3.3 million email accounts and maintains more than 10,000 websites and services.
ByBinayak Dasgupta and Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out