Live
LIVE: Microsoft to reinvent Office applications with artificial intelligence
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 05:38 AM IST
Breaking news, March 17, 2023 updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 17, 2023 05:36 AM IST
Microsoft announces reinventing Office apps with artificial intelligence
Microsoft is reinventing its Power Platform's software development, including Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, with AI-powered no-code development and adding new features like Copilot.
Topics
Breaking news, March 17, 2023 live updates today
Published on Mar 17, 2023 05:36 AM IST
Breaking news, March 17, 2023 updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Cong can’t seek support as per their convenience: TMC on skipping Adani march
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 04:11 AM IST
The TMC on Thursday justified its decision to maintain a distance from the Congress on the Adani issue, saying the Grand Old Party cannot seek its support as per convenience.
India clears defence buys worth ₹70,500 crore
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 03:15 AM IST
India on Thursday cleared the decks for buying indigenous military hardware worth ₹70,500 crore, including supersonic missiles, artillery guns, maritime helicopters and a long-range standoff weapon, officials familiar with the matter said.
, New DelhiRahul Singh
Govt has taken steps for better crowd management at airports: Scindia
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 12:44 AM IST
The Union government has taken several initiatives for better crowd management at airports across the country, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told Parliament on Thursday.
How do we reinstate a CM who didn’t even face floor test?: SC on Sena crisis
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 12:53 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction how a court can reinstate a chief minister who did not even face the floor test and chose to resign, even as it reserved its verdict on a clutch of petitions arising out of a vertical split in the Shiv Sena last year.
‘Anti-India forces speak same language’: Rijiju attacks Rahul Gandhi
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 01:20 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has sought an apology from Gandhi for “defaming” the country and its democratic institutions through his comments during his visit to the UK, where he said there is no freedom of speech in India.
2 army pilots die in helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh
Published on Mar 17, 2023 12:37 AM IST
Two army pilots were killed on Thursday when a Cheetah helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, the Kolkata-based Eastern Command said, with the accident turning the spotlight on the troubling safety record of the ageing choppers.
, New DelhiRahul Singh
‘Will speak in House if Indian democracy functioning’: Rahul amid UK speech row
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 02:31 AM IST
Congress leaders have ruled out an apology by Rahul Gandhi, who met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought permission to respond in Parliament to the allegations levelled against him.
MHA announces 10% reservation in CISF for ex-Agniveers
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 01:26 AM IST
The Union home ministry has amended the Central Industrial Security Force Security Wing (Subordinate Rank) Rules, announcing 10% reservation in the force for ex-Agniveers
‘Know my religion': Mehbooba defends temple visit, offering water to Shivling
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 04:12 AM IST
Mufti Asad Qasmi, national vice-president of Ittehad Ulema-e-Hind, has reportedly raised objections to what the former chief minister has done and called it against the tenets of Islam.
Centre writes to 6 states recording slight Covid surge
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 12:43 AM IST
The ministry suggested a possible localised spread of the SARS-COV-2 virus that is causing the increase in cases.
Himachal Pradesh water cess may raise power tariffs in neighbouring states
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 04:03 AM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government’s move to impose a water cess on hydropower projects will raise power tariffs by at least ₹1 per unit, which may be contested by states such as Punjab that buy the power
BJP top brass asks leaders to refrain from making provocative speeches
Published on Mar 17, 2023 12:12 AM IST
New Delhi The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central leadership has asked leaders to refrain from making provocative and inflammatory statements and speaking out of line after taking note of the disquiet brewing in certain state units over some leaders deviating from the party’s stance on issues
BJP workers gherao Yediyurappa, he calls off poll roadshow
Published on Mar 17, 2023 12:09 AM IST
A group of BJP workers surrounded the car of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa in Chikkamagaluru, the home district of party general secretary CT Ravi, after factionalism erupted over a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections
Centre plans to rope in private companies to help secure govt servers, websites
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 04:10 AM IST
The government’s IT services are managed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which hosts 3.3 million email accounts and maintains more than 10,000 websites and services
, New DelhiBinayak Dasgupta and Sunetra Choudhury