Live

Breaking News: Resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir say will continue fighting Taliban

  Breaking News Updates September 2, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 05:54 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 02, 2021 05:54 AM IST

    Top US general in 'pain and anger' over Afghanistan situation after withdrawal

    With the United States finally completing its troops withdrawal in Afghanistan, hastily ending its extended two-decade-long military mission in the war-torn country, one of its top generals has now expressed "pain and anger" over the situation which has long plagued the land now overrun by Taliban insurgents. Read More

  • SEP 02, 2021 05:22 AM IST

    Resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir say will continue fighting Taliban

    The resistance forces in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir said on Wednesday that they would continue fighting the Taliban as their negotiations did not lead to any results, news agency ANI reported.

Topics
breaking news
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (File Photo / ANI)
india news

Foreign secretary Shringla in Washington, to meet Biden administration officials

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Shringla is among the few foreign officials to be in town and the highest level Indian official to meet top officials of the Biden administration after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan that brought down curtains on the 20-year-old war.
india news

LIVE: Resistance forces in Panjshir say will continue fighting Taliban

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 05:23 AM IST
  Breaking News Updates September 2, 2021:
Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was the most senior separatist leader in Kashmir. His family said the elderly politician had been ailing for years and had been under house arrest for the last 12 years after leading several anti-India protests. (Photo by STR / AFP)(AFP)
india news

Kashmir separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani dies, troops deployed

Reuters | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 03:35 AM IST
A family member told Reuters Geelani developed chest pain and chest congestion on Wednesday afternoon and died late at night at his residence in the region's main city of Srinagar.
Syed Ali Shah Geelani had represented Sopore in J&amp;K assembly thrice, last time in 1987 when he was the candidate of Muslim United Front
india news

Hurriyat hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani dead at 91

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 03:40 AM IST
  • Syed Ali Shah Geelani left behind his wife and six children and a separatist organisation which had become largely mute after the abrogation of J&K special status on August 5.
People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for Covid-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala on Wednesday. (AP)
india news

Experts meet Kerala govt as Covid spike continues

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:08 AM IST
The experts, mainly epidemiologists, virologists and public health activists, released the statement after a meeting with the state government over the alarming spike in Covid cases across the state.
Students assemble before entering their respective classes at the premises of a government school in Hyderabad on Wednesday after the state government relaxed the Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown norms for educational institutions, allowing students to attend physical classes. (AFP)
india news

T’gana reports 21% students on 1st day of school reopening

By HT Correspondent, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:08 AM IST
The highest percentage of students who turned up for physical classes was reported from the Hanumakonda district at 34.77%, while the same for Hyderabad stood at 22.12%. The lowest attendance of 18.41% was recorded in Nagarkurnool district.
Farmers take part in a mahapanchayat by Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha after police baton-charged the protesting farmers, at Gharaunda Grain market in Karnal on August 30. (PTI)
india news

Karnal SDM who made ‘crack heads of farmers’ remark transferred

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:08 AM IST
The 2018-batch IAS officer, Ayush Sinha, was transferred out of Karnal and posted as additional secretary of Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID), as per a Haryana government order
Various student union supporters protest against the expulsion of three students of Visva-Bharati University, in Bolpur on August 31. (ANI)
india news

Visva-Bharati seeks Calcutta high court’s intervention to end students’ protest

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:08 AM IST
The central university in its petition told the court that security on campus has been breached by the student agitation that started on August 28 against expulsion of three students on disciplinary ground
Various student union supporters stage a protest march against the expulsion of three students of Visva Bharati University in Bolpur on Tuesday. (ANI PHOTO.)
india news

Visva Bharati moves Calcutta high court amid students’ stir against expulsion

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:07 AM IST
The three students, who were suspended in January last year, took part in agitations against several actions taken by Chakrabarty and visits by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders such as Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta in 2020 and Union home minister Amit Shah before the March-April assembly polls.
Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh address the media at the party headquarters in Kolkata on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

BJP MLAs from north Bengal skip party meet, leaders ask units to be cautious

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:07 AM IST
On Monday, Tanmay Ghosh, who won the Bishnupur seat in Bankura district returned to the TMC. Biswajit Das, the lawmaker from Bagdah in North 24 Parganas also followed suit on Tuesday.
The Kerala high court said it did not want to disturb the ongoing probe. (Archive)
india news

Kerala HC rejects petition seeking CBI probe in Wayanad tree felling

By Agencies, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:06 AM IST
The high court, however, directed the special investigation team (SIT) to probe all angles of the case and not to spare anyone
Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa will undergo a state-wide tour and will talk to the BJP state leadership and president Nalin Kumar Kateel and then finalise the tour. (AFP)
india news

Yediyurappa charts own plan to tour state to help BJP win 2023 polls

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:06 AM IST
The most conspicuous, analysts said, is how the BJPs national leadership is trying to push for an agenda on the platform of Hindutva while Yediyurappa continues to pursue his tried-and-tested caste-based politics.
The Andhra Pradesh Covid-19 chart now showed 2,015,302 positive cases so far. (File)
india news

Andhra Pradesh reports 1,186 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

By Press Trust of India, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:06 AM IST
For the first time in weeks, all 13 districts reported less than 200 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, with East Godavari topping with 175.
HT Image
india news

Vaccinate inmates, staff of mental health facilities in a month, Supreme Court tells states

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:06 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the states and Union territories to vaccinate all inmates and staff of mental healthcare facilities against Covid-19 within a month and to set up a dashboard to provide information about rehabilitation homes set up for cured mentally ill patients within the same period
A healthcare worker inoculates a beneficiary with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a special camp organized at the campus of Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women, in Madurai on Wednesday. (ANI)
india news

Tamil Nadu logs 1,509 new Covid cases

By Press Trust of India, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:05 AM IST
Tamil Nadu saw 20 Covid-19 related deaths, one of them with no comorbidity, according to the state government bulletin
