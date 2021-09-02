Breaking News: Resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir say will continue fighting Taliban
SEP 02, 2021 05:54 AM IST
Top US general in 'pain and anger' over Afghanistan situation after withdrawal
With the United States finally completing its troops withdrawal in Afghanistan, hastily ending its extended two-decade-long military mission in the war-torn country, one of its top generals has now expressed "pain and anger" over the situation which has long plagued the land now overrun by Taliban insurgents. Read More
SEP 02, 2021 05:22 AM IST
Resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir say will continue fighting Taliban
The resistance forces in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir said on Wednesday that they would continue fighting the Taliban as their negotiations did not lead to any results, news agency ANI reported.
Foreign secretary Shringla in Washington, to meet Biden administration officials
Kashmir separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani dies, troops deployed
Hurriyat hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani dead at 91
- Syed Ali Shah Geelani left behind his wife and six children and a separatist organisation which had become largely mute after the abrogation of J&K special status on August 5.