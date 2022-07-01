Home / India News / BREAKING: Monkeypox cases in Europe have tripled in last 2 weeks, says WHO
BREAKING: Monkeypox cases in Europe have tripled in last 2 weeks, says WHO

Breaking news highlights, July 1, 2022
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 09:07 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
  • Jul 01, 2022 09:07 PM IST

    Nupur Sharma's statement taken last week: Delhi Police after SC's observations

    Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by Nupur Sharma which sought the clubbing of multiple FIRs over her remarks against the Prophet.

  • Jul 01, 2022 07:28 PM IST

    Delhi reports 813 fresh Covid19 infections in last 24 hours

    Delhi reports 813 fresh Covid19 infections today; Active cases at 3,703; Positivity rate at 5.30%.

  • Jul 01, 2022 07:25 PM IST

    Monkeypox cases in Europe have tripled in last 2 weeks, says WHO

    The World Health Organization's Europe chief warned Friday that monkeypox cases in the region have tripled in the last two weeks and urged countries to do more to ensure the previously rare disease does not become entrenched on the continent.

  • Jul 01, 2022 06:51 PM IST

    Clash breaks out between Cong and BJP workers over Agnipath Scheme

    Telangana | A clash broke out between BJP & Congress workers over Agnipath scheme in Hanamkonda district, earlier today. Police officials on the spot, reports ANI.

  • Jul 01, 2022 06:44 PM IST

    SII to export Covovax to US under the name ‘Nuvaxovid’: report

    Serum Institute of India gets govt nod to export 32.4 lakh doses of its COVID-19 jab Covovax under brand name Nuvaxovid to the US. It will be the first vaccine to be exported to the US by any Indian manufacturer, reports PTI quoting official sources.

  • Jul 01, 2022 06:29 PM IST

    Highest in over 13 years, inflation in Pakistan rises to 21.32%: Report

    Inflation in Pakistan increased to 21.32 per cent in the month of June, the highest in over 13 years, a media report said on Friday. Pakistan's Bureau of Statistics (PBS) stated that in May, the inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 13.76 per cent.

    The inflation increased by 6.34 per cent month-on-month (MoM) and reached 21.32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in June, the Dawn newspaper reported.

    Earlier, the highest inflation stood at 23.3 per cent in December 2008.

  • Jul 01, 2022 05:26 PM IST

    'You're not just Nupur Sharma's Prime Minister': Owaisi's message to PM Modi

    All India Masjlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Supreme Court came down heavily on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, asking her to apologise to the country over her remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

  • Jul 01, 2022 04:44 PM IST

    Why different treatment for farmers and large businesses? Rahul Gandhi asks Centre

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the BJP-led union government's policies for farmers of the country, saying while it waived the loans of big corporates, nothing has been done for the struggling agrarian community, which is neck-deep in debt.

  • Jul 01, 2022 03:58 PM IST

    Delhi HC issues notice to police on Mohd Zubair's arrest

    Delhi HC issue notice to police on Mohd Zubair's arrest, seeks reply within two weeks.

  • Jul 01, 2022 03:34 PM IST

    Manipur Landslide: Death toll rises to 17

    Manipur Landslide: 9 more bodies recovered today taking the total number of deaths to 17. Of them 14 are army personnel, 2 railway construction workers and one unidentified. Till now, 17 dead, 18 rescued and 47 missing.

  • Jul 01, 2022 03:31 PM IST

    Nothing offensive: Zubair's lawyer argues as Delhi HC hears 2018 tweet case

    Alt News co-founder Zubair's lawyer Vrinda Grover argued that despite producing the police complaint filed on the loss of her client's old mobile phone, his present mobile was seized. "It is allowing them to invade into provacy. And it's like plunging a dagger into the heart of my rights," Vrinda Grover said on behalf of Zubair.

  • Jul 01, 2022 03:16 PM IST

    Russian missiles kill at least 19 in Ukraine's Odesa region, reports AP

    Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 19 people, news agency AP reported quoting authorities, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island.

  • Jul 01, 2022 03:14 PM IST

    GST had serious 'birth defects': P Chidambaram

    GST had serious 'birth defects', in last five years these defects have only become worse: Congress leader P Chidambaram.

  • Jul 01, 2022 02:20 PM IST

    “The same formula was decided between me and Amit Shah,” says Uddhav Thackeray 

    “Those, who have formed the new government, have made a so called Shiv Sainik as CM. I was saying the same thing 2.5 years ago. The same formula was decided between me and Amit Shah that Shiv Sena and BJP will share the CM position for half term each. Whatever is happening today would have happened with respect,” said Thackeray.

  • Jul 01, 2022 02:18 PM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray questions BJP on picking Shinde as CM

    Uddhav Thackeray questions why the BJP, which is claiming to have installed a Shiv Sainik as a chief minister, did not honour the commitment to share power for 2.5 years ago.

  • Jul 01, 2022 01:40 PM IST

    DRDO successfully carries out first flight of UAV

    In a major success towards developing unmanned combat aircraft, the maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator was carried out successfully from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka today: Statement

  • Jul 01, 2022 01:11 PM IST

    PM Modi to visit Andhra, Gujarat on July 4: PMO

    PM Narendra Modi will visit Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh and Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on July 4. He'll launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram. Thereafter, he'll inaugurate Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar: PMO

  • Jul 01, 2022 12:26 PM IST

    Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office in Mumbai

    Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut appears before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case. 

  • Jul 01, 2022 11:20 AM IST

    Nupur Sharma responsible for Udaipur, says Supreme Court

    Supreme court slams ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma: 'Loose tongue set country on fire, responsible for unfortunate Udaipur incident'.

  • Jul 01, 2022 11:15 AM IST

    Expecting huge crowd at national executive meet: BJP

    After 18 years, a national executive committee is being held in Hyderabad. The city is decked up. National leaders, CMs and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies wherein massive public rally is supposed to be held on July 3. We're expecting a huge crowd: NV Subhash, BJP

  • Jul 01, 2022 10:42 AM IST

    SC declines to hear Sena's urgent plea against party rebels

    Uddhav camp fails to get an urgent hearing from Supreme Court, no restraint against Eknath Shinde and his MLAs for the time being. The court will hear the fresh plea along with the other matter on July 11.

  • Jul 01, 2022 10:16 AM IST

    Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of Eknath Shinde from Maharashtra assembly

    Day after Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra CM, Shiv Sena leader moves Supreme Court, seeking his suspension from the state assembly.

  • Jul 01, 2022 09:38 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi arrives for Wayanad visit

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kerala's Kannur and will now proceed to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, by road.

  • Jul 01, 2022 09:15 AM IST

    India sees 17,070 new Covid-19 cases, 23 deaths

    India records 17,070 new Covid-19 cases, 14,413 recoveries and 23 deaths. Total case count rises to 43,469,234.

  • Jul 01, 2022 08:37 AM IST

    Waterlogging at Mumbai's Sion-Bandra Road

    Sion-Bandra Link Road in Mumbai waterlogged following heavy rainfall.

  • Jul 01, 2022 08:09 AM IST

    Prices of 19kg LPG cylinders cut by 198

    With effect from July 1, 19kg LPG cylinders to cost 2,021 instead of the earlier 2,219.

  • Jul 01, 2022 08:03 AM IST

    Goa CM welcomes new Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

    Goa CM Pramod Sawant, MLAs of Shiv Sena faction led by new Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, welcome him at hotel in Goa.

  • Jul 01, 2022 07:26 AM IST

    Sanjay Raut to appear before ED at 12noon

    I appeal Shiv Sena workers not to gather at the ED office: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP

  • Jul 01, 2022 06:55 AM IST

    Rainfall in parts of Mumbai

    Parts of Mumbai receive showers for second straight day.

  • Jul 01, 2022 06:28 AM IST

    Jagannath Yatra to begin today 

    Puri's famous Jagannath Rath Yatra will begin today, and will witness full public participation for the first time in two years after curbs in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.

Nupur Sharma's statement taken last week: Delhi Police after SC's observations

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by Nupur Sharma which sought the clubbing of multiple FIRs over her remarks against the Prophet. 
Published on Jul 01, 2022 08:59 PM IST
Reported by Hemani Bhandari | Written by Aryan Prakash
Daily brief: Droupadi Murmu gets support from this ex-BJP ally

  Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Published on Jul 01, 2022 08:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
Follow the law, HC to Andhra govt on rebel YSR Cong MP's plea for arrest shield

The Andhra high court's directive came on a petition by the rebel MP Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju who has not travelled to Andhra Pradesh since his release on bail granted by the Supreme Court in May 2021
Published on Jul 01, 2022 08:43 PM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Droupadi Murmu gets support from this ex-BJP ally

Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu, the NDA presidential candidate could have been the consensus nominee, West Bengal chief minister said.
Published on Jul 01, 2022 08:25 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Newborn girl in Odisha sold for 7,000; rescued by police

The child's parents sold her to a childless couple due to poverty. Police said the infant will be handed over to her natural parents after due process
Published on Jul 01, 2022 08:24 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
'Not only face but the body…': Akhilesh Yadav's attack on BJP after SC's remark

Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Mohammed - amid the dispute over Gyanvapi mosque in UP's Varanasi - had triggered a huge row that turned international after countries like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman registered protests with Indian diplomats.
Published on Jul 01, 2022 07:04 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
'Is insult justified?' Sushil Modi alleges RJD MLA disrespected 'Vande Mataram'

  Modi, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP from the state, invoked the switching of four All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs to the RJD.
Published on Jul 01, 2022 07:02 PM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Aryan Prakash
'Gift to planet': Norway, Denmark praise PM Modi's ban on single-use plastic

Single-use plastic items are those that are discarded after being used only once and do not go through the recycling process.
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 08:17 PM IST
Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi
Tata Motors EVs post highest ever monthly sales at 3,507 units

  Tata Motors electric cars reported the highest ever quarterly sales during April-June 2022 period with 9,283 units sold.
Published on Jul 01, 2022 06:18 PM IST
Shinde, rebel MLAs paid 70 lakh for 8-day stay in Guwahati hotel: Report

A total 70 rooms in different floors of the hotel were booked for the Maharashtra MLAs and their associates. The hotel had closed its restaurants, banquets and other facilities for the non-resident guests from June 22 to June 29, the period of their stay.
Published on Jul 01, 2022 05:42 PM IST
PTI |
Gujarat achieves top rank in Centre's 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel congratulated the concerned state departments for this achievement.
Published on Jul 01, 2022 05:35 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
'Violence never resolves problems,' Rahul Gandhi on Wayanad office attack

  In his first visit to Wayanad since the attack on his office, Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government's policies for farmers, saying while it had waived loans of big corporates nothing had been done for farmers neck-deep in debt.
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 05:16 PM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Droupadi Murmu could have been consensus candidate, says Mamata Banerjee

Yashwant Sinha, who resigned from Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), is the candidate of the Opposition parties for the polls
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 05:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent
PM Modi, Putin discuss global food and energy markets, ways to encourage trade

Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin reviewed the implementation of decisions made during the latter's visit to India last December for the annual bilateral summit
Published on Jul 01, 2022 05:04 PM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar
Evening brief: 2 more arrested for conspiracy to kill Udaipur's Kanhaiya Lal

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times .
Published on Jul 01, 2022 04:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
Friday, July 01, 2022
