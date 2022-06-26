LIVE: Taliban urges US to unfreeze funds to help Afghanistan after earthquake

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jun 26, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Ukraine shelling forces Russian troops to halt evacuation at Sievierodonetsk plant: Report
Shelling by the Ukrainian military on Saturday forced Russian troops to suspend evacuation of people from a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, Tass news agency quoted police officials.
The suspension came just hours after Russia took over Sievierodonetsk- which has been the latest hotspot of intensified fighting between Moscow and Kyiv for weeks.
Jun 26, 2022 05:42 AM IST
Results of by-polls to 3 Lok Sabha seats, 7 assembly seats today
Counting for the by-elections to three Lok Sabha seats and seven assembly seats will be held on Sunday. The voting for all these seats took place on June 23. The three Lok Sabha seats that are up for grabs are in Uttar Pradesh (Rampur and Azamgarh) and Punjab (Sangrur). On the other hand, the seven assembly seats are spread across Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.
Jun 26, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Taliban urges US to unfreeze funds to help Afghanistan after earthquake
The Taliban has urged the United States to unfreeze foreign funds and lift financial sanctions to help the country deal with its deadliest earthquake in more than 20 years, news agency ANI reported.
“In these testing times, we call on the United States to release Afghanistan's frozen assets and lift sanctions on Afghan banks so that aid agencies could easily deliver assistance to Afghanistan,” Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters.
