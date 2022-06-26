Home / India News / LIVE: Taliban urges US to unfreeze funds to help Afghanistan after earthquake
Live

LIVE: Taliban urges US to unfreeze funds to help Afghanistan after earthquake

Breaking news highlights, June 26, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 06:46 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 26, 2022 06:41 AM IST

    Ukraine shelling forces Russian troops to halt evacuation at Sievierodonetsk plant: Report

    Shelling by the Ukrainian military on Saturday forced Russian troops to suspend evacuation of people from a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, Tass news agency quoted police officials. 

    The suspension came just hours after Russia took over Sievierodonetsk- which has been the latest hotspot of intensified fighting between Moscow and Kyiv for weeks.

  • Jun 26, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    Results of by-polls to 3 Lok Sabha seats, 7 assembly seats today

    Counting for the by-elections to three Lok Sabha seats and seven assembly seats will be held on Sunday. The voting for all these seats took place on June 23. The three Lok Sabha seats that are up for grabs are in Uttar Pradesh (Rampur and Azamgarh) and Punjab (Sangrur). On the other hand, the seven assembly seats are spread across Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

  • Jun 26, 2022 05:33 AM IST

    Taliban urges US to unfreeze funds to help Afghanistan after earthquake

    The Taliban has urged the United States to unfreeze foreign funds and lift financial sanctions to help the country deal with its deadliest earthquake in more than 20 years, news agency ANI reported. 

    “In these testing times, we call on the United States to release Afghanistan's frozen assets and lift sanctions on Afghan banks so that aid agencies could easily deliver assistance to Afghanistan,” Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters. 

     

Topics
breaking news
india news

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE: Assam minister Ashok Singhal meets rebel MLAs

Maharashtra political crisis: On Saturday night, Assam minister Ashok Singhal arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati to meet the rebel MLAs.
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with other MLAs during a meeting, in Guwahati&nbsp;(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 06:12 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

LIVE: Taliban urges US to unfreeze funds to help Afghanistan after earthquake

Breaking news highlights, June 26, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 06:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

Bengaluru builder Sushil Mantri held in money laundering case

Mantri Developers has a portfolio of assets comprising world class residential projects, IT Parks, Shopping Centres, Office buildings and Educational Institutions
Sushil Mantri is the Chairman and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Private Limited, one of India’s fastest growing property development companies headquartered at Bengaluru. (HT Archives)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Patient falls from 7th floor of Kolkata hospital, dies

A 33-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata, died on Saturday after falling from the seventh floor of the hospital, police said
The 33-year-old patient fell off around 1.10pm and hit the cornice of the floors below at least twice before landing on the ground. (Representational image)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

24-year-old rape convict dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh

A 24-year-old man, who was convicted of raping a minor, allegedly died by suicide soon after the verdict, in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district, police said on Saturday
According to the police, the convict is a resident of a village in Hoshangabad and was arrested on charges of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in July 2020 (Representational image)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar
india news

10 cops booked over man’s death during raid in Uttar Pradesh

he FIR was registered against Merapur police station officer Jagdish Varma, sub-inspector Vishwajeet Arya, constables Sachin, Nikhil, and six unnamed policemen on the complaint of the deceased 35-year-old Gautam alias Sona’s family.
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Karnataka logs 253 Covid cases; govt attributes low tally to ‘tech issues’

There are 33 active clusters in Bengaluru and 30 budding clusters, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). There are 122 wards out of the 198 which have more than 10 cases in Bengaluru, data shows, and the city has a positivity rate 3.88%.
Bengaluru has contributed 4,002 Covid infections in the seven-day-period ending June 24, data shows. (HT Archives)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Disqualification notices sent to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, tussle heats up

On the other hand, the Shinde camp said they would challenge the summons in court.
CM Uddhav Thackeray outside Sena Bhavan after the Shiv Sena’s executive meeting, in Mumbai. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByFaisal Malik
india news

Tamil Nadu health minister Subaramanian warns against spike in Covid, sounds caution

Ma Subramanian said 92 per cent of the 5,912 active cases in Tamil Nadu were under home isolation while eight per cent were under treatment at government and private health care facilities. He advised patients under home quarantine against venturing out until they test negative for the virus.
Tamil Nadu minister for health and family welfare Ma Subramanian , after visiting the patients who are under home isolation in in Chengalpet district, stressed the need to wear a face mask in public and adhere to Covid-19 protocols. (HT ARchives)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

19 SFI activists held over attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad

The Kerala opposition also charged that a personal staff of health minister Veena George, identified as Avishith, was among the assaulters involved in the office vandalism but the minister quickly rejected the allegation claiming that he was no longer her staffer.
Youth Congress members protest outside the CPI(M) headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday over vandalisation of Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad. (PTI)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Wayanad
india news

Steps will be taken to reduce traffic jam in Bengaluru: Bommai

According to CMO, Bommai directed the district administration and the city police to take measures to reduce traffic in 10 prominent junctions, including Hebbal, Mahadevapura Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction and Whitefield Road, among others
With nearly 10 million vehicles plying the dug-up roads, poorly planned infrastructure and traffic snarls are among the biggest challenges for over 12 million residents of Bengaluru. (HT Archives)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Gujarat Police detain activist Teesta and ex-DGP Sreekumar

After the judgment, an FIR was registered on Saturday, based on a complaint by police inspector DB Barad against Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar, and Sanjiv Bhatt, also a former Gujarat cadre IPS officer, who is already in jail in connection with a custodial torture case which he has contested.
Gujarat police detained activist Teesta Setalvad and former state DGP RB Sreekumar from their residences in Juhu and Gandhinagar respectively on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByVinay Dalvi and Maulik Pathak, Mumbai/ahmedabad
india news

Son of arrested IAS officer dies of bullet wound; kin allege foul play

The 27-year-old son of IAS officer Sanjay Popli, who was arrested in a graft case, died of bullet wound on Saturday, with Chandigarh police saying he died by suicide but family alleging foul play
Family members mourn the death of Kartik Popli, son of arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 05:01 AM IST
ByHTC and Agencies
india news

VPN service providers to be held liable if violated CERT-In directives: Official

Earlier this month, Union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the companies must comply with the laws of the land or they can exit the Indian market.
Union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar earlier this month said that the companies must comply with the laws of the land or they can exit the Indian market. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 03:54 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
india news

Modi has endured pain for 19 years, says Shah

The home minister said the Gujarat government did everything in its power to control the riots in 2002.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI )
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 02:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 26, 2022
