Ashok Gehlot renews attack on Sachin Pilot, hurls big charge over 2020 coup
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a fresh attack on his former deputy Sachin Pilot, alleging he was in connivance with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in 2020 to topple the Congress government in the state, news agency PTI reported.
Gehlot's attack comes after the Union Jal Shakti minister said that Pilot missed the opportunity and had the government changed, water would have reached the areas of the state via the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).
“The minister (Gajendra Singh Shekhawat) is saying that if Sachin Pilot had not missed the chance and if the government had changed in Rajasthan, then water would have come (through ERCP) in the state. Can a Union minister speak such a language? What can be more shameful than this,” news agency PTI quoted the chief minister.
Pilot and his supporters had rebelled against Gehlot in 2020, by staging a dharna outside the Raj Bhavan before moving to Haryana. It was after efforts by Gandhi family that Pilot relented. The Congress had accused the BJP of trying to topple the Gehlot government.
However, Pilot denied speculations that he was donning the saffron mantle. The Gandhi family assured him that his grievances will be addressed.
In a latest development related to the 2020 Rajasthan political drama, Shekhawat also recently received a court notice on a revised petition filed by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which sought the Union minister's voice samples in connection with horse-trading allegations of legislators during the political crisis in 2020.
Three audio clips of alleged telephonic conservations had surfaced and it was alleged that Shekhawat referred to in these clips was the union minister himself, who tried to topple the Ashok Gehlot government, PTI further reported.
Reacting to the court notice, chief minister Gehlot said on Saturday that it was issued rather late and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat kept on saving himself but he eventually received the notice.
(With PTI inputs)
Two youths held in separate cases of thefts in Chandigarh
Police arrested two youths for alleged thefts in Manimajra. The arrested accused have been identified as Arjun, 20, of Kishangarh, and Deepak, 20, of Dhanas. Police said Krishan Lal of Mori Gate, Manimajra, reported a theft of a total of 10 ceiling and pedestal fans from his shop at the Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, on June 19.
Two members of gang of online fraudsters arrested in Chandigarh
Two men, who worked as carriers for a gang involved in a slew of cybercrimes, were arrested with ₹35.7 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹12.94 lakh on Saturday. The arrested accused are Chauhan Ratan, and his brother-in-law Parmar Rajesh of Sector 47, Chandigarh. The gang's modus operandi involves hacking accounts, cloning and skimming cards to purchase items and then selling them immediately to get cash.
Chandigarh MC remodelling six rotaries to reduce road casualties
Work is underway in the city to remodel six roundabouts as per the latest directives of the Indian Road Congress so as to reduce fatalities due to road mishaps. The roundabouts being upgraded include the Sector 14/15/24/25 roundabout, Sector 15/16/23/24 roundabout, Sector 36/37/41/42 roundabout, Sector 37/38/40/41 roundabout, Sector 19/27/20/30 roundabout and Sector 31/32/46/47 roundabout.
17-year-old Chandigarh boy nabbed for murder bid on youth
In the third assault case involving a juvenile in the past 10 days, police apprehended a teenager for attacking a 19-year-old youth with an iron rod near the public toilets at Charan Singh Colony in Mauli Jagran on Friday night. The victim, Anuraj, alias a resident of Charan Singh Colony, Basu, is under treatment at the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6. His father, Shri Niwasan blocked his son's way and threatened to kill him.
Tributes paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on 23rd death anniversary
Tributes were paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on his 23rd death anniversary in Panchkula on Saturday. Students of Chaman Lal DAV School presented a patriotic song in his memory. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta also laid a wreath in the presence of the Major's mother Raksha Sagar, sister Anjali Madiya, Zila Sainik Board secretary Col Naresh and other family members and relatives.
