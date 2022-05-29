Home / India News / BREAKING: Heavy rains lash Brazil's northeast, at least 35 people killed
BREAKING: Heavy rains lash Brazil's northeast, at least 35 people killed

Breaking news updates - May 29, 2022:


Updated on May 29, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 29, 2022 05:37 AM IST

    Heavy rains in Brazil's northeast kill at least 35

    At least 35 people died amid heavy rainfall in northeastern Brazil on Friday and Saturday, as downpours lashed two major cities on the Atlantic coast.

Bill Gates praises India: 'Success with vaccine drive offers lessons to world'

Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, and union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya met at Davos. 
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted a picture of meeting with Bill Gates.&nbsp;(Twitter)
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted a picture of meeting with Bill Gates. (Twitter)
Published on May 29, 2022 06:03 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

BREAKING: Heavy rains lash Brazil's northeast, at least 35 people killed

Breaking news updates - May 29, 2022:


Updated on May 29, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
india news

Innerwear is saffron: PFI leader's remark against High Court judges

  • Kerala High Court had directed police to take appropriate action against the Popular Front of India in connection with alleged provocative sloganeering at a rally in Alappuzha.
The Kerala High Court. (File Photo)
The Kerala High Court. (File Photo)
Published on May 29, 2022 05:34 AM IST
ANI |
india news

99 pilgrims die during char dham yatra

  • According to officials familiar with the matter, eight more people died during the yatra on Saturday.
“We are making all possible all efforts to prevent the death of the pilgrims most of whom are elderly persons," said Shailja Bhatt, director general health. (HT Photo)
“We are making all possible all efforts to prevent the death of the pilgrims most of whom are elderly persons," said Shailja Bhatt, director general health. (HT Photo)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByAjay Ramola, Mussoorie
india news

Modi to launch scholarship for children orphaned by Covid on May 30

  • The event will be held as part of a massive public outreach campaign, from May 30 to June 14, to mark the eighth anniversary of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on May 29, 2022 02:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Ready to defend our territories: Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

  • India and Nepal are currently repairing ties that were hit by several controversies during the term of former Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli, who was removed from his post in a vote of no confidence last year.
Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba speaks during a joint press briefing with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (not pictured) after the exchange of agreements ceremony at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi last month. (Photo by Prakash SINGH/AFP)
Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba speaks during a joint press briefing with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (not pictured) after the exchange of agreements ceremony at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi last month. (Photo by Prakash SINGH/AFP)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Working on bolstering coastal security: Amit Shah

  • During an interaction with the officials at the academy, Union home minister Amit Shah appreciated the efforts taken by the BSF Gujarat Frontier and NACP to establish the institution in an area with adverse weather conditions and geographical challenges, the BSF said in a release.
Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to the National Coastal Police Academy in Okha, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to the National Coastal Police Academy in Okha, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Updated on May 29, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
india news

19 soldiers who were injured in Ladakh accident stable, says army

  • The accident took place at 9am around 25km from Thoise. The 26 soldiers were moving in a privately hired vehicle from the transit camp at Partapur, where an Indian Army brigade is headquartered, to a forward location in an area the army calls Sub Sector Hanif.
A vehicle carrying Indian Army soldiers skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh’s Turtuk sector on Friday. (SOURCED.)
A vehicle carrying Indian Army soldiers skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh’s Turtuk sector on Friday. (SOURCED.)
Published on May 29, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Obey Karnataka high court, govt orders on hijab: CM Bommai

Stating that the issue has been closed after the syndicate meeting at Mangalore University, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai asked students to focus on education instead of getting into such issues.
With the hijab issue resurfacing in Mangaluru, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday asserted that every one should abide by the high court and the government’s orders. (PTI)
With the hijab issue resurfacing in Mangaluru, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday asserted that every one should abide by the high court and the government’s orders. (PTI)
Published on May 29, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

Vice President unveils statue of Karunanidhi, calls him a ‘visionary’

The statue, located at the campus of the multi super specialty government hospital at Omandurar Estate here, is placed a few hundred metres away from the place where the original statue was vandalised 35 years ago
The 16-foot-high bronze statue is mounted on a 14-foot-high pedestal. (Twitter)
The 16-foot-high bronze statue is mounted on a 14-foot-high pedestal. (Twitter)
Updated on May 28, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Man kills wife and 2 children, dies by suicide in Chennai: Police

The gruesome deaths in Chennai came to light when the neighbours, on suspicion, went up to the house and found the family of four lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit, police said.
A 41-year-old man killed his wife and two young children allegedly with a portable electric wood cutter and then ended his life at his house in Pozhichalur at Pallavaram in Chennai, police said on Saturday. (Representative use)
A 41-year-old man killed his wife and two young children allegedly with a portable electric wood cutter and then ended his life at his house in Pozhichalur at Pallavaram in Chennai, police said on Saturday. (Representative use)
Published on May 28, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Slogans at PFI rally in Kerala: Father of minor taken into custody after row

A police officer told PTI that the father was taken into custody and would travel to nearby Alappuzha soon for detailed interrogation. Further procedures would be decided later.
PFI activists staged a protest in Palluruthy against the police custody of the boy’s father. (HT Archives)
PFI activists staged a protest in Palluruthy against the police custody of the boy’s father. (HT Archives)
Updated on May 29, 2022 04:46 AM IST
PTI | , Kochi
india news

Case of ‘missing’ well hints at rising land-grabbing cases in Karnataka: Cops

Avinash H, police sub-inspector (law and order), Bantwal police station in Dakshina Kannada, further said that the police were taken aback as the complaint used the phrase “the well is missing”.
A government official in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday lodged an unusual complaint alleging that a well “went missing”, which has brought the limelight to the practice of land grabbing across the state. (HT Archives)
A government official in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday lodged an unusual complaint alleging that a well “went missing”, which has brought the limelight to the practice of land grabbing across the state. (HT Archives)
Published on May 28, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Industrialist Srinivas held in Bengaluru for possession of drugs: NCB

An NCB official, who requested anonymity, said that Srinivas was driving back to Bengaluru from Hyderabad and had pulled over at Sadahalli Gate for a few minutes.
The Narcotics Control Bureau have arrested industrialist Adi Srinivas Naidu on charges of drug possession, NCB officials said (HT Archives)
The Narcotics Control Bureau have arrested industrialist Adi Srinivas Naidu on charges of drug possession, NCB officials said (HT Archives)
Published on May 28, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Vandalism in Belagavi: Bommai warns against ‘troubling Kannadigas’

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement comes after members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti’s (MES) allegedly attacked a group of people at wedding procession for playing Kannada songs in a border village in Belagavi.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday warned of strong action against those troubling Kannadigas in Karnataka over the border dispute in Belagavi district in north Karnataka. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday warned of strong action against those troubling Kannadigas in Karnataka over the border dispute in Belagavi district in north Karnataka. (PTI)
Updated on May 28, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 29, 2022
