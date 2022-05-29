Live
BREAKING: Heavy rains lash Brazil's northeast, at least 35 people killed
Breaking news updates - May 29, 2022: Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news, and top news of the hour
Updated on May 29, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 29, 2022 05:37 AM IST
Heavy rains in Brazil's northeast kill at least 35
At least 35 people died amid heavy rainfall in northeastern Brazil on Friday and Saturday, as downpours lashed two major cities on the Atlantic coast.
Topics
Bill Gates praises India: 'Success with vaccine drive offers lessons to world'
Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, and union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya met at Davos.
Published on May 29, 2022 06:03 AM IST
BREAKING: Heavy rains lash Brazil's northeast, at least 35 people killed
Breaking news updates - May 29, 2022: Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news, and top news of the hour
Updated on May 29, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Innerwear is saffron: PFI leader's remark against High Court judges
- Kerala High Court had directed police to take appropriate action against the Popular Front of India in connection with alleged provocative sloganeering at a rally in Alappuzha.
Published on May 29, 2022 05:34 AM IST
ANI |
99 pilgrims die during char dham yatra
- According to officials familiar with the matter, eight more people died during the yatra on Saturday.
Published on May 29, 2022 01:58 AM IST
Modi to launch scholarship for children orphaned by Covid on May 30
- The event will be held as part of a massive public outreach campaign, from May 30 to June 14, to mark the eighth anniversary of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.
Updated on May 29, 2022 02:18 AM IST
Ready to defend our territories: Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba
- India and Nepal are currently repairing ties that were hit by several controversies during the term of former Nepalese prime minister KP Sharma Oli, who was removed from his post in a vote of no confidence last year.
Published on May 29, 2022 01:20 AM IST
Working on bolstering coastal security: Amit Shah
- During an interaction with the officials at the academy, Union home minister Amit Shah appreciated the efforts taken by the BSF Gujarat Frontier and NACP to establish the institution in an area with adverse weather conditions and geographical challenges, the BSF said in a release.
Updated on May 29, 2022 01:14 AM IST
19 soldiers who were injured in Ladakh accident stable, says army
- The accident took place at 9am around 25km from Thoise. The 26 soldiers were moving in a privately hired vehicle from the transit camp at Partapur, where an Indian Army brigade is headquartered, to a forward location in an area the army calls Sub Sector Hanif.
Published on May 29, 2022 12:22 AM IST
Obey Karnataka high court, govt orders on hijab: CM Bommai
Stating that the issue has been closed after the syndicate meeting at Mangalore University, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai asked students to focus on education instead of getting into such issues.
Published on May 29, 2022 12:01 AM IST
, BengaluruPress Trust of India
Vice President unveils statue of Karunanidhi, calls him a ‘visionary’
The statue, located at the campus of the multi super specialty government hospital at Omandurar Estate here, is placed a few hundred metres away from the place where the original statue was vandalised 35 years ago
Updated on May 28, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Man kills wife and 2 children, dies by suicide in Chennai: Police
The gruesome deaths in Chennai came to light when the neighbours, on suspicion, went up to the house and found the family of four lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit, police said.
Published on May 28, 2022 11:59 PM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
Slogans at PFI rally in Kerala: Father of minor taken into custody after row
A police officer told PTI that the father was taken into custody and would travel to nearby Alappuzha soon for detailed interrogation. Further procedures would be decided later.
Updated on May 29, 2022 04:46 AM IST
PTI | , Kochi
Case of ‘missing’ well hints at rising land-grabbing cases in Karnataka: Cops
Avinash H, police sub-inspector (law and order), Bantwal police station in Dakshina Kannada, further said that the police were taken aback as the complaint used the phrase “the well is missing”.
Published on May 28, 2022 11:55 PM IST
Industrialist Srinivas held in Bengaluru for possession of drugs: NCB
An NCB official, who requested anonymity, said that Srinivas was driving back to Bengaluru from Hyderabad and had pulled over at Sadahalli Gate for a few minutes.
Published on May 28, 2022 11:53 PM IST
Vandalism in Belagavi: Bommai warns against ‘troubling Kannadigas’
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement comes after members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti’s (MES) allegedly attacked a group of people at wedding procession for playing Kannada songs in a border village in Belagavi.
Updated on May 28, 2022 11:52 PM IST