Breaking news: Special Investigating Cell to monitor probe into Delhi riots
SEP 24, 2021 07:28 AM IST
On second day of US visit, PM Modi to meet President Biden
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Joe Biden on Friday during his three-day trip to the United States. The two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan at length along with other bilateral issues. Read more
SEP 24, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Delhi to prepare bio-decomposer solution from today to fight stubble burning
The Delhi government will start preparing a bio-decomposer solution from Friday for spraying across farmlands in order to stop stubble burning which leads to air pollution in the national capital. Read more
SEP 24, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Special Investigating Cell to monitor probe into Delhi riots, say police
The Delhi Police said on Thursday that a Special Investigating Cell (SIC) has been constituted to monitor the investigation into the 2020 Northeast Delhi violence. The SIC will be chaired by the special commissioner of police (central zone).