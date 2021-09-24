Home / India News / Breaking news: Special Investigating Cell to monitor probe into Delhi riots
Breaking news: Special Investigating Cell to monitor probe into Delhi riots

Breaking News Updates September 24, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:28 AM IST

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:28 AM IST

    On second day of US visit, PM Modi to meet President Biden

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Joe Biden on Friday during his three-day trip to the United States. The two leaders are expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan at length along with other bilateral issues. Read more

  • SEP 24, 2021 06:26 AM IST

    Delhi to prepare bio-decomposer solution from today to fight stubble burning

    The Delhi government will start preparing a bio-decomposer solution from Friday for spraying across farmlands in order to stop stubble burning which leads to air pollution in the national capital. Read more

  • SEP 24, 2021 06:21 AM IST

    Special Investigating Cell to monitor probe into Delhi riots, say police

    The Delhi Police said on Thursday that a Special Investigating Cell (SIC) has been constituted to monitor the investigation into the 2020 Northeast Delhi violence. The SIC will be chaired by the special commissioner of police (central zone).

US vice president Kamala Harris talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the balcony of the Eisenhower Executive Office building at the White House complex in Washington, US.(Evelyn Hockstein / REUTERS)
US vice president Kamala Harris talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the balcony of the Eisenhower Executive Office building at the White House complex in Washington, US.(Evelyn Hockstein / REUTERS)
india news

Kamala Harris talks to PM Modi about Pakistan's role in terrorism

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi held the meeting with vice president Harris at the White House on Thursday during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific.
Police had registered 510 cases and arrested 1,480 people in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. (HT file photo)
Police had registered 510 cases and arrested 1,480 people in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. (HT file photo)
india news

Muzaffarnagar riots: Charges to be framed against ex-UP minister, 9 others

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 06:27 AM IST
The clashes between the Hindu and Muslim communities in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh in 2013 had resulted in more than 60 deaths and the displacement of over 40,000 people.
US vice-president Kamala Harris talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the balcony of the Eisenhower Executive Office building at the White House complex in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein / REUTERS)
US vice-president Kamala Harris talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the balcony of the Eisenhower Executive Office building at the White House complex in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein / REUTERS)
india news

‘Source of inspiration’: Modi praises US vice president Kamala Harris

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 06:20 AM IST
This was PM Modi's first in-person meeting with Harris after she made history by becoming the first Indian-origin person to become the vice-president of America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
