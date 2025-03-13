Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

British woman tourist raped by Delhi man she befriended on Instagram: Cops

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2025 10:22 AM IST

Delhi police said that the British woman was friends with the man through social media and had come to Delhi only to meet him.

A British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur, reports news agency ANI. One of the accused, identified as Kailash, had befriended the victim on Instagram.

Delhi Police have arrested two suspects and informed the British High Commission.(PTI)
Delhi Police have arrested two suspects and informed the British High Commission.(PTI)

The Delhi Police have arrested both suspects and informed the British High Commission about the incident.

“A man was arrested on charges of rape with a British woman in a Mahipalpur hotel in Delhi. His accomplice was arrested on charges of molestation,” police said in a statement.

“The woman who was friends with the man through social media had come to Delhi from the UK to meet him. The information about the incident has also been given to the British High Commission,” cops said.

According to police officials, Kailash, a resident of Vasundhara, Mayur Vihar, East Delhi, has a penchant for making Instagram reels. A few months ago, he connected with the woman, a London resident, through the social media platform. The woman was on a visit to Maharashtra and Goa when she contacted Kailash and invited him to meet her. However, Kailash expressed his inability to travel and instead asked her to visit Delhi.

On Tuesday evening, the woman arrived in Delhi and checked into a hotel in Mahipalpur. Responding to her invitation, Kailash, accompanied by his friend Wasim, visited her at the hotel. The trio consumed alcohol and had dinner before heading to her room.

Kailash allegedly forced himself on the woman against her will, according to a report in Amar Ujala. When she protested and created a commotion, Kailash called Wasim into the room to calm her down.

Delhi shocker: Father rapes 8-year-old daughter

In a separate incident, an 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Delhi's Sadar Bazar.

The incident came to light when the girl's mother reported the crime to the Sadar Bazar police station late on March 8, stating that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

The accused, a vegetable vendor, was arrested on the same day after locals identified him and handed him over to the authorities.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On