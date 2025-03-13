British woman tourist raped by Delhi man she befriended on Instagram: Cops

A British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur, reports news agency ANI. One of the accused, identified as Kailash, had befriended the victim on Instagram. Delhi Police have arrested two suspects and informed the British High Commission.(PTI)

The Delhi Police have arrested both suspects and informed the British High Commission about the incident.

“A man was arrested on charges of rape with a British woman in a Mahipalpur hotel in Delhi. His accomplice was arrested on charges of molestation,” police said in a statement.

“The woman who was friends with the man through social media had come to Delhi from the UK to meet him. The information about the incident has also been given to the British High Commission,” cops said.

According to police officials, Kailash, a resident of Vasundhara, Mayur Vihar, East Delhi, has a penchant for making Instagram reels. A few months ago, he connected with the woman, a London resident, through the social media platform. The woman was on a visit to Maharashtra and Goa when she contacted Kailash and invited him to meet her. However, Kailash expressed his inability to travel and instead asked her to visit Delhi.

On Tuesday evening, the woman arrived in Delhi and checked into a hotel in Mahipalpur. Responding to her invitation, Kailash, accompanied by his friend Wasim, visited her at the hotel. The trio consumed alcohol and had dinner before heading to her room.

Kailash allegedly forced himself on the woman against her will, according to a report in Amar Ujala. When she protested and created a commotion, Kailash called Wasim into the room to calm her down.

Delhi shocker: Father rapes 8-year-old daughter

In a separate incident, an 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Delhi's Sadar Bazar.

The incident came to light when the girl's mother reported the crime to the Sadar Bazar police station late on March 8, stating that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

The accused, a vegetable vendor, was arrested on the same day after locals identified him and handed him over to the authorities.