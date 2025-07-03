Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

KCR hospitalised with health complications, CM Revanth Reddy checks in

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 04:27 AM IST

Preliminary investigations revealed that high blood sugars and low sodium levels caused his discomfort.

Former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to a private super-speciality hospital on Thursday after he complained of weakness.

As per the hospital, KCR was kept under close observation.(ANI)
As per the hospital, KCR was kept under close observation.(ANI)

Preliminary investigations revealed that high blood sugars and low sodium levels caused his discomfort, the Yashoda Hospital said in a release.

As per the hospital, Rao was kept under close observation, and medication was started to control diabetes and to increase sodium levels.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy enquired about the health and checked on the treatment being given to KCR.

Reddy spoke to doctors and urged them to ensure the best treatment for KCR, an official release said.

Also Read | Telangana factory blast: Expert panel visits site as 9 people remain missing

The CM wished that Rao should recover quickly and return to normal life in public service, it said.

Soon after the assembly elections in December 2023, when BRS was dislodged from power, KCR suffered a fracture due to a fall at his residence and successfully underwent an operation for left Total Hip Replacement.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / KCR hospitalised with health complications, CM Revanth Reddy checks in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On