KCR hospitalised with health complications, CM Revanth Reddy checks in

Former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao was admitted to a private super-speciality hospital on Thursday after he complained of weakness. As per the hospital, KCR was kept under close observation.(ANI)

Preliminary investigations revealed that high blood sugars and low sodium levels caused his discomfort, the Yashoda Hospital said in a release.

As per the hospital, Rao was kept under close observation, and medication was started to control diabetes and to increase sodium levels.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy enquired about the health and checked on the treatment being given to KCR.

Reddy spoke to doctors and urged them to ensure the best treatment for KCR, an official release said.

The CM wished that Rao should recover quickly and return to normal life in public service, it said.

Soon after the assembly elections in December 2023, when BRS was dislodged from power, KCR suffered a fracture due to a fall at his residence and successfully underwent an operation for left Total Hip Replacement.