e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bru migrants demand permanent resident certificates as part of resettlement in Tripura

Bru migrants demand permanent resident certificates as part of resettlement in Tripura

In a letter to chief secretary Manoj Kumar on November 10, MBDPF general secretary Bruno Msha has also demanded issuance of permanent resident certificates for Bru migrants

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:19 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.(File photo)
         

Almost ten months since the Centre’s approval to permanent resettlement of Bru migrants in Tripura, the latter have demanded permanent resident and Scheduled Tribe certificates from the state government.

In a letter to chief secretary Manoj Kumar on November 10, Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples’ Forum (MBDPF) general secretary Bruno Msha has demanded issuance of both the certificates as part of their resettlement.

“ ..I , therefore request you and to instruct the concerned authority ( DM, North Tripura District and SDM Kanchanpur Sub-Division & Panisagar Sub-Division, North Tripura District) with immediate effect to issue us the Scheduled Tribe (ST) Certificate and Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate ( PRTC) during the ongoing process of resettlement,” Msha wrote.

No government official reaction is available on the issue.

Also read | Tripura issues Diwali guidelines, bans bursting of firecrackers

Over 32,000 Bru migrants have been staying at six relief camps located at Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub divisions in North District for over two decades after escaping an ethnic clash in Mizoram in 1997.

In January this year, the Centre signed an agreement with governments of Tripura and Mizoram and the Bru migrants for their permanent settlement in Tripura. The Centre also announced a Rs600 crore package for their resettlement.

The letter came after a series of protests by some local organisations against the resettlement. Bru migrants have also written to Union home minister Amit Shah about the protests against their resettlement in Tripura.

tags
top news
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
LIVE: Pollution main reason behind Covid-19 rise in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
LIVE: Pollution main reason behind Covid-19 rise in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In