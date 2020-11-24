e-paper
BSF hands over intruder’s body to Pak Rangers after establishing identify

During the flag meeting, BSF troops asked Pak Rangers to identify the killed Pak national and to provide documents in support.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jammu
BSF personnel patrolling near the border in Samba on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
         

The Border Security Force on Tuesday handed over the body of an intruder to Pak Rangers on the zero line on the international border in Samba sector.

He was shot dead by the BSF jawans on Monday evening near Chak Fakira border outpost in Samba sector.

“A flag meeting was conducted with Pak Rangers near border pillar number 64 in connection with handing over the dead body of Pak national killed on Monday. Eleven troops of BSF and 15 troops of Pak Rangers participated in the meeting,” said a BSF spokesperson.

Also Read: Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike

During the flag meeting, BSF troops asked Pak Rangers to identify the killed Pak national and to provide documents in support. “After receipt of documents pertaining to identification of the killed Pak national, his body was handed over to Pak Rangers on proper receipt and with full honour,” said the spokesman. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Hamid, son of Rojdeen of Chaman Khurd in Shakargarh area of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

