e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BSF recovers 64 kg of heroin floated from Pakistan in Ravi river

BSF recovers 64 kg of heroin floated from Pakistan in Ravi river

BSF deputy inspector general (DIG) and public relations officer BS Rawat said the heroin was being smuggled into India from Pakistan through the Ravi river.

india Updated: Jul 19, 2020 12:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
BSF sources said a boat patrol at Nangli Ghat found the contraband floating in the Ravi. The packets of heroin were tied in four cloth pipes held together with a rope and concealed with water hyacinth.
BSF sources said a boat patrol at Nangli Ghat found the contraband floating in the Ravi. The packets of heroin were tied in four cloth pipes held together with a rope and concealed with water hyacinth.(Sourced)
         

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 60 packets of heroin, weighing a total of 64.3kg, from the border outpost at Nangli Ghat near Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Sunday.

BSF deputy inspector general (DIG) and public relations officer BS Rawat said the heroin was being smuggled into India from Pakistan through the Ravi river.

BSF sources said a boat patrol at Nangli Ghat found the contraband floating in the Ravi. The packets of heroin were tied in four cloth pipes held together with a rope and concealed with water hyacinth.

This is one of the major seizures made by the BSF in the recent past.

tags
top news
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
LIVE: Manipur close to 1,900 Covid-19 cases as CRPF personnel test positive
LIVE: Manipur close to 1,900 Covid-19 cases as CRPF personnel test positive
Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang
Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
1 dead after heavy rains in Delhi; waterlogging, traffic jams reported in several areas
1 dead after heavy rains in Delhi; waterlogging, traffic jams reported in several areas
Umpire Bucknor admits his ‘mistakes’ ‘cost’ India Sydney Test
Umpire Bucknor admits his ‘mistakes’ ‘cost’ India Sydney Test
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In