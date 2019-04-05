Lok Sabha elections 2019| BSP-SP alliance to play crucial role in poll results: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday asserted that the election results in her state, Uttar Pradesh, would throw up quite a few surprises and the BSP-SP combine would play a crucial role in forming the next government at the Centre.

Addressing a public rally at the Kasturchand Park ground, Mayawati launched an attack on both the Congress and BJP, alleging that the Congress had lost in some states due to wrong policies and they would also pay the price in the forthcoming elections.

She called on the voters to ensure that the BJP does not return to power at the Centre. The BJP was indulging in “jumlebazi” and “choukidari” slogans, she said. The BJP had failed to deliver even one fourth of the promises it made, Mayawati said.

She said the BJP was not keen on implementing the Mandal Commission’s recommendations and the developmental activities in BJP-RSS ruled states had come to a standstill. On the demonetization issue, Mayawati said it had badly affected the business and trading community and overall it had affected the Indian economy.

The BSP leader also accused both the Congress and the BJP of practicing corruption. The Congress had indulged in Bofors and now the BJP-led NDA government was embroiled in a controversy regarding the Rafale fighter aircraft purchases, she said.

She ridiculed the promises of the Congress to pay Rs 6000 per month to the poor and claimed that this was not a permanent solution to the problem. If the BSP was voted to power, it would provide employment to the poor in the government and semi-government sectors.

