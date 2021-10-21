BSY slams Karnataka BJP chief for comments on Rahul

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday chided state BJP president for making “disrespectful” remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

“No one should speak of another in this manner. I will speak to him (Kateel). Dont know in what context it was said but if he has spoken like this, there is no need,” Yediyurappa said in Sindgi, one of the two bypoll-bound constituencies in Karnataka.

“Whether it is Rahul Gandhi or anyone, they have certain respect and we should not speak in a manner that disrespects them,” Yediyurappa further said.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, the state BJP president on Tuesday had called Rahul Gandhi a “drug addict and peddler” to target the Congress in Hubballi, about 450 kms from Bengaluru.

“Your G-23 says that she is not yet the national president. Sonia Gandhi says that she is the president. One side says Rahul Gandhi should be made president. What is Rahul Gandhi? I am not saying this, but he is a drug addict, a drug peddler,” Kateel had said.

The Congress had taken serious objections to the statements made by Kateel and demanded an apology from the latter.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress general secretary incharge of Karnataka on Wednesday said that when someone does not get any attention from within his own party, they resort to such antics.

“When someone goes mad, he tears off his clothes, throws stones at passersby, throws tomatoes to get attention,” Surjewala said in Bengaluru on Wednesday. “It is an uncultured statement made by the BJP leader in Karnataka which cannot be acceptable. Nalini Kumar Kateel being president of the party in Karnataka must apologize for his statement,” he further said.

Condemning Kateel’s statement, former chief minister and Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah said, “He (Kateel) is an immature and uncultured politician who must take treatment in NIMHANS (centre for mental health).”

There have been personal attacks made by all three parties in the run up to the October 30 bypolls which has become a big test for chief minister Basvaraj Bommai, who has been trying to emerge from the shadows of his mentor and predecessor, Yediyurappa.

The BJP on Wednesday also took a dig at JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and commented on his personal life.

Taking objection to the BJP’s remark, Kumaraswamy said, “Other than looking at the problems of the people, they are trying to stir up personal issues. Who does this benefit? Does it benefit the people who are in problem. If you discuss my personal issues, I have no apprehensions on the same.” He said that there was no point in “mudslinging” as he had dirt on all of them making such personal remarks.

“I am an open book. Nothing has happened in secret. There are things that have happened directly and the few times I have committed a mistake, I have rectified them and this has been recorded in the legislative assembly proceedings,” Kumaraswamy added.