Home / India News / Buddha, ‘karmabhoomi’ & Covid vaccine: Top points PM Modi covered at diaspora address in Japan
india news

Buddha, ‘karmabhoomi’ & Covid vaccine: Top points PM Modi covered at diaspora address in Japan

  • Prime Minister Modi was welcomed to an event in Tokyo with chants of "Jai Shri Ram". He is on a two-day visit to Japan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards members of the Indian community during an event, in Tokyo. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards members of the Indian community during an event, in Tokyo. (PTI Photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 06:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Indian diaspora in Tokyo amid chants of his name and ‘Jai Shri Ram’. He said Japan has a huge role to play in India's developmental journey. The Prime Minister's remarks were made during his two-day visit on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in the island nation.

In his opening speech, the PM said, “Every time I visit Japan, I get immense love and it keeps growing.”

Here are top quotes from his address at the event:

  • India and Japan are natural partners… Our relationship with Japan is one of intimacy, spirituality, cooperation, and belonging
  • We Indians get attached to our 'karmbhoomi' (land of work) with all our hearts but the love for our 'matribhoomi' (motherland) never fades away. We cannot stay away from our motherland. This is one of our biggest strengths,'
  • India is fortunate enough to have the blessings from Gautam Buddha. Our relationship with Japan is that of Buddha… of knowledge and of meditation.
  • Today's the world needs to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha. It is the only way to save humanity from all the challenges it is facing today, be it violence, anarchy, terrorism, climate change.
  • Corona (Coronavirus pandemic) caused the biggest crisis in 100 years in front of the world. When it started, no one knew what would happen next. No one even knew whether its vaccine would come or not. But when the vaccines were developed, India sent both medicines and vaccines to countries in need.
  • Today, the world is realising the speed and scale at which India is increasing its infrastructure and capacity building. Japan is an important partner in building this capacity of ours.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi tokyo japan + 1 more
narendra modi tokyo japan
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out