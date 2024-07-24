Budget 2024: Climate finance taxonomy on cards

India will develop a taxonomy for climate finance to enhance the availability of capital for climate adaptation and mitigation, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday in her budget speech, adding that the move will support the achievement of the country’s climate commitments and green transition. The budget expanded list of exempted capital goods for use in manufacture of solar panels. (HT Archive)

According to the International Finance Corporation, clear climate finance taxonomies are like a referee in a football match – they make sure everyone agrees on what constitutes a true “green” investment. These rules are essential for creating a level playing field that attracts investors, helps the climate finance pie grow, and advances progress towards a sustainable future.

Climate finance taxonomy is a classification system that defines criteria for economic activities that are aligned with a net zero trajectory, and broader environmental goals.

It has been a point of contention and debate in UN climate negotiations, with India demanding a multilaterally agreed definition . By developing its own climate finance taxonomy, India can ensure investors identify activities, assets, and/or project categories that deliver on key climate, green, social or sustainable objectives. The European Union, for example, also has its own climate finance taxonomy.

The Economic Survey released on Monday highlighted that India has achieved two of its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, years ahead of schedule, and is the only G20 nation in line to be compliant with the Paris Agreement’s goal to keep global warming under 2 degrees Celsius. But these outcomes have been achieved primarily through domestic resources which have predominantly formed the basis of India’s climate action.

The preliminary estimates of the overall resource requirement, as stated in the country’s NDC, is $2.5 trillion for 2015-2030. The Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) submitted by the country highlighted that financial resources of the order of tens of trillions of dollars would be required by 2050 for India’s transition towards a low-carbon development pathway. India’s first Adaptation Communication (AC) submitted to UNFCCC mentioned the cumulative need for expenditure for adaptation to be ₹56.68 trillion by 2030.

“However, much of the resource flow for climate action -- mitigation and adaptation -- is primarily from domestic resources. Available, accessible and affordable financial resources are essential to meet the needs of developing countries. UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement mandate that developed countries provide the resources and take the lead in mobilising finance through various sources,” the Economic Survey said.

Last year, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav made an intervention at a high-level ministerial dialogue on climate finance at COP28, saying that the lack of definition of climate finance also leads to a lack of trust and transparency among parties.

“The lack of definition leads to a lack of trust and transparency on a matter that should be as clear as crystal. According to the OECD, the estimate of climate finance provided and mobilized by developed countries in 2020 was about $ 83 billion as against an amount of $21- 24.5 billion if the Oxfam estimates from their Climate Finance Shadow Report are taken,” Yadav said during the meeting.

“The issue is that most of the money categorised as climate finance are often loans or business investments and no grants which increases the debt burden of developing countries,” he said at the time.

The government undertook the issue of sovereign green bonds amounting to ₹16,000 crore in January-February 2023 to raise proceeds for public sector projects that would contribute to the efforts to reduce the intensity of the economy’s emissions, followed by ₹20,000 crore raised through sovereign green bonds in October-December 2023.

EU taxonomy is a cornerstone of the EU’s sustainable finance framework and an important market transparency tool. It helps direct investments to the economic activities most needed for the transition, in line with the European Green Deal objectives.

The Union Budget on Tuesday also proposed to exempt customs duty on critical minerals required for energy transition to nuclear and renewable energy and to expand the list of exempted capital goods for use in the manufacture of solar cells and panels in the country.

“Minerals such as lithium, copper, cobalt and rare earth elements are critical for sectors like nuclear energy, renewable energy, space, defence, telecommunications, and high-tech electronics. I propose to fully exempt customs duties on 25 critical minerals and reduce BCD on two of them. This will provide a major fillip to the processing and refining of such minerals and help secure their availability for these strategic and important sectors,” Sitharaman said during her speech.

“CII commends the government’s initiative to develop a taxonomy for climate finance. This will facilitate greater investments towards climate-friendly projects; enhance transparency and consistency in climate finance reporting; help India’s transition to a low-carbon economy and mobilize resources for climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts,” the Confederation of Indian Industries wrote on X after the announcement.

As far as budget for to Union environment ministry is concerned, the allocation was increased marginally to ₹3,330.37 crore compared to revised estimate of ₹3231.02 crore in 2023-24. The budget of 2023-24 had announced an allocation of ₹3,079.40.

To be sure, various policies on climate change are taken up by various other ministries including power, new & renewable energy, and finance.

“The budget implicitly acknowledges that the lack of a taxonomy for climate finance is a barrier for enhancing the availability of climate finance for mitigation and adaptation. Many investors and institutions want to invest in climate aligned activities. However, the absence of a clear guidance on what constitutes such activities only impedes allocation of capital to climate policy aligned activities. Such a taxonomy will also help the government and stakeholders in measuring the flow of climate finance and assessing progress on climate finance provision across years. Once the taxonomy and measurement is clear, the government could also report India’s domestic climate finance contribution in its annual budgets. This critical announcement in the current budget creates a foundation for the same,” said Vaibhav Chaturvedi, senior fellow, CEEW.