In Bulandshahr probe, cops held 2 minors, aged 10 and 11, for hours

Two minor boys have been named as accused in a complaint lodged in connection with the alleged cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, where a protest spiralled out of control leading to the death of two men, including a police inspector.

Bajrang Dal district convener Yogesh Raj, who has been listed by police as the prime accused in the violence in Mahav village under Syana police station on Monday, named the two boys in his complaint over the alleged cow slaughter.

Syana Police approached Yasin of Naya Bans village of the district on Tuesday to arrest his nephews — a 11-year-old boy and his cousin who is six months younger than him.

Yasin said they were asked to sit for four hours at the Syana police station and allowed to go only after they took his phone number. Police also instructed him to come whenever they would call them, he said.

An upset Yasin questioned whether children as young as his nephews can slaughter cows. He said there is another boy in the village who has the same name as his nephew and he is even younger than his nephew.

The incident has raised questions over the authenticity of the names which were included in the first information report (FIR) by Raj, who was named among the 28 people in connection with the violence. He is yet to be arrested.

Bulandshahr city superintendent of police, Dr Praveen Ranjan Singh said they have come to know about the issue of minors being included in the FIR and are verifying it.

