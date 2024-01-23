Bulldozers raze 'illegal structures' in Mumbai's Mira Road where mob attacked Ram temple celebrations

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday razed ‘illegal’ structures and encroachments in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road in Thane where a clash between two groups of people was reported on the eve of Ram temple ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya The alleged illegal structures were razed by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.(ANI)

According to ANI, the alleged illegal structures were razed by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation with the help of the police on the instructions of the Maharashtra government.

On Sunday night, the Nayanagar police in Mira Road arrested 13 people for allegedly pelting stones at vehicles bearing saffron flags, which were headed for a procession ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Police officials said a mob of 50-60 people pelted stones on vehicles that were part of the procession, while one person attacked participants with a knife; 24 persons were injured in the incident, while four persons sustained serious injuries.

Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police, Nayanagar, said that a case against the mob has been registered at the Nayanagar police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of region), 141 (unlawful assembly), 143 (being a member of unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (common intent in regards unlawful assembly) and 427 (mischief causing damage of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

After the incident, heavy security was deployed in the Mira Road area. Local police, Mumbai Police, Palghar Police, Thane Rural Police, RAF (Rapid Action Force), MSF (Maharashtra Security Force) and SRPF were deployed in the area, according to ANI.

Additional Commissioner of Police Shrikant Pathak at Mira Bhayandar issued an appeal to maintain peace in the area.

"We are investigating the incident. Action will be taken against the accused only. I appeal to everybody to maintain peace. The Police have taken timely action. We are investigating the entire matter by looking at the CCTV footage. There are small miscreants which still try to create nuisance," he said, according to the news agency.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that he has been in touch with police officials over the incident.

"Police have been instructed to take strict action against the accused. In this case, 13 accused have been detained so far and the process of identifying the other accused is underway by checking the CCTV footage. Anyone trying to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra will not be tolerated," he wrote on X.