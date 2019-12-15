e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / India News

Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law

Earlier today, the West Bengal government suspended Internet services in some districts of the state as a precautionary measure as protests against the citizenship law continued for the third straight day in the state.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2019 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Buses were torched, cars and bikes smashed as anti-citizenship protesters clashed with police at New Friends Colony in Delhi on Sunday.
Buses were torched, cars and bikes smashed as anti-citizenship protesters clashed with police at New Friends Colony in Delhi on Sunday.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo )
         

Buses were torched, cars and bikes smashed as anti-citizenship law protesters clashed with police at New Friends Colony in Delhi on Sunday.

The Delhi police in response fired tear-gas shells at the agitating crowd.

Students during the protest march against citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.
Students during the protest march against citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. ( Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo )

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that vehicle movement was closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar due to the demonstration by students.

The amended Act grants citizenship to undocumented non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan who allegedly fled religious persecution and returned to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Assam has been witnessing protests over the new Act as people believe it runs counter to clause 6 of the Assam Accord and fear that the state will be flooded with migrants posing a threat to their language, culture and identity.

Earlier today, the West Bengal government suspended Internet services in some districts of the state as a precautionary measure as protests against the citizenship law continued for the third straight day in the state.

tags
top news
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
1st ODI LIVE: India gives West Indies a target of 288 runs
1st ODI LIVE: India gives West Indies a target of 288 runs
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news