Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 17:42 IST

Buses were torched, cars and bikes smashed as anti-citizenship law protesters clashed with police at New Friends Colony in Delhi on Sunday.

The Delhi police in response fired tear-gas shells at the agitating crowd.

Students during the protest march against citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. ( Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo )

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that vehicle movement was closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar due to the demonstration by students.

The amended Act grants citizenship to undocumented non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan who allegedly fled religious persecution and returned to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Assam has been witnessing protests over the new Act as people believe it runs counter to clause 6 of the Assam Accord and fear that the state will be flooded with migrants posing a threat to their language, culture and identity.

Earlier today, the West Bengal government suspended Internet services in some districts of the state as a precautionary measure as protests against the citizenship law continued for the third straight day in the state.