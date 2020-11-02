Bypolls to 54 assembly seats across 10 states on November 3. List here

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 11:09 IST

Along with the second phase of polling in the Bihar assembly elections, voters in 54 constituencies across 10 states will also choose their legislators on Wednesday. There are 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland and one seat each in Telangana, Chattisgarh and Haryana which will witness by-polls along with the Bihar assembly elections. The counting will take place on November 10.

Out of the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where elections will be held, 25 became vacant after Congress MLAs left the party in March to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Their resignations had resulted in the fall of the Kamla Nath-led Congress government and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan becoming the chief minister, again. Three other seats were declared vacant after the death of incumbent MLAs in the central state.

In Gujarat, the by-elections have been necessitated by the resignations of Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June. In Uttar Pradesh, a total of 93 candidates are in the fray for the by-elections on November 3. The BJP won six of these seven seats in 2017 but this time around the opposition is targeting the Yogi Adiyanath-led BJP government on the issue of law and order, especially after the Hathras gang rape.

The Sira seat in Karnataka fell vacant after the demise of Janata Dal-Secular candidate B Satyaranarayana. The RR Nagar seat fell vacant in July 2019 after Congress MLA Munirathna Naidu detracted to the BJP. In Odisha, Tirtol and Balasore Sadar seats are going to polls. The by-election in Balasore was necessitated by the death of the BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta and in Tirtol by-election were brought on by the death of the Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD’s) Bishnu Charan Das.

In Jharkhand, Dumka and Bermo seats will witness straight fights between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress and opposition BJP. The by-election in Dumka was necessitated after chief minister Hemant Soren decided to retain the Barhait seat, giving up Dumka. The Congress MLA from Bermo, Rajendra Prasad Singh, died in May.

By-elections are being held for the Southern Angami-I seat in Nagaland’s Kohima district and the Pungro-Kiphire seat in Kiphire district as the seats were vacant after the deaths of then assembly speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu of the Naga People’s Front respectively.

In Telangana, the by-election in Dubbaka assembly constituency in Siddipet district will be conducted as the seat fell vacant after the sudden demise of the sitting ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. In Haryana, the Baroda assembly segment in Sonipat goes to the by-polls after falling vacant due to the demise of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda.

Here’s a list of constituencies that go to by-polls on November 3:

Madhya Pradesh

Joura, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra

Read more: MP bypolls 2020: Why are they important and what do the numbers say?

Gujarat

Abdasa, Limdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada (ST), Karjan, Dangs (ST) and Kaprada (ST)

Uttar Pradesh

Naugaon, Ghatampur (Kanpur), Bulandshahr, Tundla (Firozabad), Bangarmau (Unnao), Deoria and Malhani

Karnataka

Sira, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar

Read more: Karnataka bypolls: What’s at stake and why are they so important?

Odisha

Balasore, Tirtol

Jharkhand

Dumka, Bermo

Nagaland

Southern Angami-I, Pungro-Kiphire

Telangana

Dubbaka

Chhattisgarh

Marwahi

Haryana

Baroda