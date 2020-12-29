CAA in line with our culture: Yogi

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 00:15 IST

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reiterated his government’s stance on violence during protests and said that people found setting public property afire would be dealt with sternly.

Speaking here after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 185 crore, Yogi also lashed out at educational institutions which, he said, indulged in anti-national activities during protests against the amended citizenship law (CAA).

Violence and alleged police excess has led to 19 deaths during anti-CAA protests across the state.

“The CAA is in line with our ancient culture to provide refuge to those who come for shelter. It’s about providing citizenship to the oppressed and prosecuted Hindus from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and not render someone else homeless,” said the chief minister.

On large-scale violence and damage to public property during protests, Yogi said, “The money for public property set on fire, damaged and ransacked did not come from the government or individuals, it was all public money collected through tax. No one will be permitted to burn public property...That is why we decided to recover the losses from those who caused them.”

“We also asked the authorities to identify the faces of such elements. Such people should mend their ways or we will send them where they want to go,” said the CM.

In Varanasi, the chief minister said the expenditure on force deployment should also be recovered from those who tried to create chaos and anarchy in the temple town recently. Reviewing the law and order situation in Varanasi, he lauded the district administration for keeping the situation under control during the anti-CAA protests on December 19, 20.

“Identify those who attempted to create chaos here and take strict action against them,” he said to the district administration.