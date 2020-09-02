e-paper
Home / India News / Cabinet appointments panel approves restructuring of Railway Board, names first CEO

Cabinet appointments panel approves restructuring of Railway Board, names first CEO

The Railway Board is the apex body of the Indian Railways which reports to the Parliament via the ministry of railways. It will now consist of four members and a chairperson.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday formally approved the restructuring of the Railway Board and approved the appointment of VK Yadav, the current chairman of the Railway Board as its first CEO.

In December 2019, the Union Cabinet in a major move to reform the 150-year-old railway board of the Indian Railways approved the restructuring of the apex body of the Indian Railways by trimming its strength to half, and unifying its eight railways services into a central service called the Indian Railway Management Service.

While Yadav has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pradeep Kumar has been appointed Member, Infrastructure, PC Sharma has been appointed Member, Traction and Rolling Stock, PS Mishra has been made Member, Operations and Business Development. Manjula Rangarajan has been appointed Member, Finance.

With this rearrangement, three apex level posts -- Member (Staff), Member (Engineering) and Member (Materials Management) in Railway Board have been surrendered and the post of Member (Rolling Stock) has been utilised for creation of the post of Director General (HR) in apex grade as per the Cabinet Decision, the ACC said.

Indian Railways will now have only a five member railway board; who will act as “Chief Executive Officer (CEO)” along with four members responsible for Infrastructure, Operations & Business Development, Rolling Stock and Finance respectively.

The Railway Board is the apex body of the Indian Railways which reports to the Parliament via the ministry of railways. It will now consist of four members and a chairperson. At present, the railway board includes eight members; member (rolling stock), member (traction), member (traffic), member (engineering), member (staff), member (material management), members (signal & telecom) and financial commissioner.

According to the new structure, the Chairman shall be the cadre controlling officer responsible for Human Resources (HR) with assistance from a Director General level officer. Three apex level posts shall be surrendered from Railway Board, and all the remaining posts of the Railway Board shall be open to all officers regardless of the service to which they belonged.

