e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019

Cafe Coffee Day shares drop 20% after founder VG Siddhartha goes missing

Siddhartha’s driver told police that he asked him to drop him off near the Netravathi bridge in Mangaluru for a walk. When he didn’t come back after an hour the driver contacted police.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Siddhartha’s driver told police that he asked him to drop him off near the Netravathi bridge in Mangaluru for a walk. When he didn’t come back after an hour the driver contacted police.
Siddhartha’s driver told police that he asked him to drop him off near the Netravathi bridge in Mangaluru for a walk. When he didn’t come back after an hour the driver contacted police. (AFP)

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd tanked 20% after its founder VG Siddhartha went missing in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Monday.

Siddhartha’s driver told police that he asked him to drop him off near the Netravathi bridge in Mangaluru for a walk. When he didn’t come back after an hour the driver contacted police.

Siddhartha is the son-in-law of former foreign minister and ex-Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna.

Coffee Day Enterprises slumped as much as 20% to 153.40 rupees, their lowest level on record. The broader S&P BSE Sensex index was up 0.4%, Bloomberg reported.

Cafe Coffee Day is the main rival of Starbucks in India and has over 1500 outlets across the country.

The company was founded by VG Siddhartha in 1993 and opened its first café in Bengaluru.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 10:11 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG SiddharthaParliament LiveTriple Talaq BillUnnao Rape Survivor
    don't miss