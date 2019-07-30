VG Siddhartha, CCD founder, goes missing in Mangaluru

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 07:55 IST

VG Siddhartha, the business baron who founded the Cafe Coffee Day chain, has gone missing from Mangaluru where he had gone on business, a senior Karnataka police officer said on Tuesday.

Siddhartha is also the son-in-law of former foreign minister SM Krishna who joined the BJP after spending decades in the Congress.

The police officer said an intensive statewide search had been launched for the businessman at the family’s request.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyuarppa rushed to residence of SM Krishna and is personally coordinating the search operations.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 07:53 IST