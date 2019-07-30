New Delhi -°C
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019
VG Siddhartha, CCD founder, goes missing in Mangaluru
VG Siddhartha has gone missing from Mangaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyuarppa rushed to residence of SM Krishna and is personally coordinating the search operations.india Updated: Jul 30, 2019 07:55 IST
Hindustan Times, Mangaluru
VG Siddhartha, the business baron who founded the Cafe Coffee Day chain, has gone missing from Mangaluru where he had gone on business, a senior Karnataka police officer said on Tuesday.
Siddhartha is also the son-in-law of former foreign minister SM Krishna who joined the BJP after spending decades in the Congress.
The police officer said an intensive statewide search had been launched for the businessman at the family’s request.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyuarppa rushed to residence of SM Krishna and is personally coordinating the search operations.
First Published: Jul 30, 2019 07:53 IST
more from india