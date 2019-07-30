e-paper
VG Siddhartha, CCD founder, goes missing in Mangaluru

VG Siddhartha has gone missing from Mangaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyuarppa rushed to residence of SM Krishna and is personally coordinating the search operations.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2019 07:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mangaluru
26 September 2015, New Delhi: VG Siddhartha chairman of Coffee Day Enterprises that runs Cafe Coffee Day outlets. Photo by Priyanka Parashar/Mint
26 September 2015, New Delhi: VG Siddhartha chairman of Coffee Day Enterprises that runs Cafe Coffee Day outlets. Photo by Priyanka Parashar/Mint

VG Siddhartha, the business baron who founded the Cafe Coffee Day chain, has gone missing from Mangaluru where he had gone on business, a senior Karnataka police officer said on Tuesday.

Siddhartha is also the son-in-law of former foreign minister SM Krishna who joined the BJP after spending decades in the Congress.

The police officer said an intensive statewide search had been launched for the businessman at the family’s request.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyuarppa rushed to residence of SM Krishna and is personally coordinating the search operations.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 07:53 IST

