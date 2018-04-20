Calcutta HC extends Bengal panchayat poll nomination deadline by a day

Calcutta high court on Friday extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the Bengal panchayat polls by a day, which will be decided by the state election commission in consultation with the state government.

Since there has to be a gap of 21 days between the last date of nomination and the first day of polling, the dates of voting are likely to change if the court’s order is not challenged.

Bengal was set to vote on May 1, 3 and 5.

“BJP wanted the election commissioner to be removed and central forces to be deployed. The court did not allow it. The court has said that the date has to be rescheduled. However, it is also correct that the court did not agree with my argument that the opposition petition is not maintainable,” said Trinamool advocate Kalyan Banerjee.

Congress welcomed the court order, but said “it does not mean the end of violence”.

“A new date will be announced and a new chapter violence will be unleashed by the ruling party,” said state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury.

The ruling comes as a relief for opposition parties that have alleged violence by the Trinamool Congress since nominations started on April 2. They claimed that supporters of the ruling party tried to prevent their candidates from filing nominations. At least six persons were killed in poll-related clashes.

The rural polls are crucial as they will provide the only pan-Bengal indicator of the popularity of political parties before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Trinamool Congress, which wants a larger role in national politics, wants to retain its hold over the state’s grassroots-level politics, while the BJP, fast emerging as Bengal’s main Opposition party, is keen to expand its footprint.

The past 10 days have seen intense legal wrangling with the BJP and the Trinamool Congress moving Calcutta high court and Supreme Court over the question of nomination deadline.

On the night of April 9, the state election commission issued a notification extending the filing of nomination by a day (till 3 pm on April 10). But barely 12 hours later, state election commissioner AK Singh issued another notification withdrawing the extension order. He cited two letters — one by the state government and the other by Trinamool Congress vice-president Kalyan Banerjee — that pointed out legal infirmities in the previous notification.

The BJP immediately moved the apex court that ordered the matters be heard by the Calcutta high court on April 12. At the high court, Justice Subrata Talukdar suspended all processes of the Bengal rural polls till April 16.

The matter since then has moved to a division bench of the high court, which shifted the case back to the single-judge bench of Justice Talukdar.

The CPM had also moved the Supreme Court on April 11 with an appeal to postpone the panchayat elections till the question of the filing of nominations by opposition candidates was settled.