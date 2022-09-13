Home / India News / Calcutta HC steps in as BJP protest in Kolkata turns violent, seeks govt report

Calcutta HC steps in as BJP protest in Kolkata turns violent, seeks govt report

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 08:32 PM IST

The Calcutta high court's order comes after several BJP leaders were detained in Kolkata during their ‘Nabanna Chalo’ protest march.

The Calcutta high court (HT PHOTO.)
The Calcutta high court (HT PHOTO.)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Amid violent clashes between BJP workers and police on the streets of Kolkata, the Calcutta high court on Tuesday sought a report from the West Bengal home secretary over the BJP ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ – the massive protest march to the state secretariat - by September 19 The high court also directed the Kolkata Police to not "illegally" detain any person and ensure that there was no damage to public property.

Parts of Kolkata turned into a battlefield after thousands of BJP workers took to the streets to protest against the alleged corruption by the ruling Trinamool Congress government. A police vehicle was torched in Lalbazar area, while stones were pelted in Santragachhi amid clashes between the protesters and the police. Several people are said to have been injured in the incident.

Read more: Kolkata streets turn into war zone as BJP's protest march turns violent

The police resorted to using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters near the Howrah bridge.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were detained, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha and MP Locket Chatterjee from Hastings in Kolkata as they were trying to visit Santragachi during the protest march. The police also arrested state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar during the protest. The detained leaders were taken to the police headquarters in Lalbazar.

Read more: ‘Don’t touch my body…I'm male': At Nabanna march, Suvendu's remark to female cop

“Everyone got to see how the partisan police tried scuttling a Leader of Opposition’s democratic right to protest outside Nabanna. I was manhandled by a woman constable, people saw that too,” Adhikari told reporters before he was whisked away in a prison van.

Normal life was disrupted in the city – already reeling with torrential rain and waterlogging – due to the protests, with common people facing huge inconvenience on the thoroughfares.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata nabanna calcutta hc kolkata police + 2 more
kolkata nabanna calcutta hc kolkata police + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out