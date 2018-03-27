Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower says Congress was client in India

Christopher Wylie, the whistle-blower who lifted the lid on political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of Facebook data, said on Monday that he believed the Congress was the company’s client in India though it also had worked on “all kinds of projects” in the country.

Deposing before the digital, culture, media and sport committee of British Parliament, Wylie, who said he joined the parent company Strategic Communications Limited (SCL) before CA was formed, gave new details about “cheating” in the Brexit campaign and the firm’s work in several countries.

Responding to a question on CA’s work in India by Labour’s Paul Farrelly, he said: “I believe their [CA’s] client was Congress, but I know that they’ve done all kinds of projects both regionally…I don’t remember a national project, I know regionally.

“I mean India is so big, one state could be as big as Britain. But they do have offices there, they do have staff there. I believe I have some documentation on India which I can also provide to the committee.”

The Congress is yet to react to Wylie’s claims, but the BJP was prompt in demanding an apology from the opposition party.

“Today the whistleblower Christopher Wylie has confirmed that Cambridge Analytics worked with Congress. This has exposed Rahul Gandhi who was denying all along. Congress and Rahul Gandhi must now apologise,” said Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Farrelly said Wylie would be “very welcome” to provide the documentation, and noted in his question that he had “focused on the world’s biggest democracy with lots and lots of elections over time. You mentioned India as a prime source of business. You mentioned they’ve done quite a bit of work in India.”

IT expert Paul Olivier Dehaye, who gave evidence to the committee with Wylie, referred to the death in 2012 in Kenya of Wylie’s predecessor in the CA job, Romanian national Dan Muresan, who had allegedly worked in India for the Congress.

He said: “My understanding about your [Wylie’s] Romanian predecessor…there are stories that have started to come out of his involvement in India, that when he died in Kenya, he was working for Congress apparently, according to reports from India.”