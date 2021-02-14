Campaign launched to ensure Covid-free Puducherry by Feb 28
A campaign has been launched to ensure there were no Covid-19 cases by this month end in the union territory, where the daily count has fallen to single digits, a Health department official said on Sunday.
Under the "Zero Covid by Feb28" campaign, all those who had come into contact with people infected with coronavirus would be identified and provided treatment, so that the further spread of the pathogen could be prevented, Health and Family Welfare Director S Mohan Kumar said.
A coordinated effort to achieve the goal had been geared up and the campaign was launched on Saturday to free Puducherry of Covid-19, he told PTI. Kumar said only eight new cases of infection were reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Sunday after testing 1,930 samples.
A 50-year old man with co-morbidities became the latest fatal victim of the infection as the toll rose 657 in the UT. The overall caseload in Puducherry was 39,448 while 38,533 had recovered so far, leaving 258 active cases. While Puducherry region reported five new cases, Karaikal one and Mahe two cases.
Yanam region, located in Andhra Pradesh, continued to have nil Covid-19 cases. The fatality and recovery rates in the Union Territory were 1.67 per cent and 97.68 per cent respectively. A total of 6.06 lakh samples had been tested so far, Kumar said.
The Director also said 5,644 health care workers and 309 front line workers have been vaccinated against Covid since the launch of the drive last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corbett landscape preps for bird census from Feb 16 after 13 years
- Twenty-one teams of five members each will carry out the bird census from February 16 to 18 in 12 ranges of Kalagarh tiger reserve and Ramnagar forest division under Corbett Tiger Reserve landscape.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: ICG recovers bodies of crew trapped inside offshore vessel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has over 5,600 techies in prisons, 27.37 % inmates 'illiterate': Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s remarks on judicial system worrisome: Sharad Pawar
- NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar underlined that the former CJI's comments ruing the state of the judiciary were in contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi praise for the courts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army assists douse forest fire in Arunachal's Anini district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No cash payments on highways, FASTag to get mandatory from Feb 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi catches 'fleeting view' of India-England test match during Chennai visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 trapped crew members of Greatship Rohini found dead in search operation
- Bodies of two seafarers were found from the tween-deck area, burnt beyond recognition and the third body with burn injuries was found from the engine control room
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t allow CAA implementation at any cost, Rahul Gandhi tells voters in Assam
- At a rally in Sivasagar, Rahul Gandhi also promised to raise daily wage of tea garden workers from ₹167 to ₹365 if the party comes to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's national Covid recovery rate among highest in the world: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Campaign launched to ensure Covid-free Puducherry by Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature dips at several places across Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peter Mukerjea pens memoir, says not a set of 'kiss-and-tell' stories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Premium petrol price crosses ₹100 mark in 3 Rajasthan districts
- The international oil prices touched USD 61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand and hope amid the global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines further sending the fuel prices through the roof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Travel Mart meet to be virtual this year, registration starts March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox