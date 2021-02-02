'Cannot remain dependent on others for India's defence': Rajnath Singh inaugurates HAL's second LAC production line
'Cannot remain dependent on others for India's defence': Rajnath Singh inaugurates HAL's second Light Combat Aircraft production line.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:11 PM IST
'Cannot remain dependent on others for India's defence': Rajnath Singh inaugurates HAL's second Light Combat Aircraft production line
Tamil Nadu: Man booked for murder of cop on duty in Thoothukudi
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Police said that the accused drove a goods carrier rammed a two-wheeler, and ran over Balu who was riding pillion on Sunday night
No blood banks in 63 districts of country
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:01 PM IST
- The 63 districts include 14 from Arunachal Pradesh, 5 each from Assam and Bihar, 12 from Manipur, 7 from Meghalaya, and 9 from Nagaland.
Meet the tribal Halbi rappers of Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-hit Bastar
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Halbi, also known as Bastari, is an Eastern Indo-Aryan language and is spoken by tribes across the central part of India.
'Ego won't help run the country': Raut after meeting Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Tikait has emerged as the man who once again pulled the farmers' movement on track after the violence on Republic Day. His emotive pull (in the form of tears) turned the tide.
Avoid travel in Myanmar, says Indian Embassy in advisory after military coup
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:09 PM IST
"In view of the recent developments in Myanmar, all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. They may be in touch with the Embassy if required," the embassy said.
Fire breaks out in a building in Maharashtra's Andheri; 5 fire tenders
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:33 PM IST
‘Build bridges, not walls,’ says Rahul Gandhi in swipe at Centre
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:15 PM IST
The Congress leader tweeted pictures of arrangements being made to stop protesting farmers from entering Delhi, adding that the Centre should be focused on building bridges with farmers
NIA to investigate Israel embassy blast after Iranian link emerges
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:05 PM IST
The premier investigating agency will look into the Iran angle, people aware of the development said.
Covid-19: Over 160 doctors killed due to coronavirus in India
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:06 PM IST
- This was stated by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the House in response to a question on the number of healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers who have died due to Covid-19.
Budget should be seen as extension of Atmanirbhar, RBI's package: RS Prasad
ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:04 PM IST
"Budget should be seen as an extension of Centre's Atmanirbhar and RBI's economic package of ₹27 lakh crores. Companies like Apple under Production Linked Incentive of ₹1,97,000 crores will be able to manufacture mobiles. This will generate employment," he said.
News updates from HT: BJP shuts its doors to mass joining of turncoats
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:58 PM IST
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
LIVE: India manufactured vaccines land in Dubai
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:11 PM IST
- India's Covid-19 recovery rate has reached 97 per cent, said the Union health ministry on Monday, one of the highest in the world. Vaccination is underway and as of Tuesday 39.5 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated, according to the health ministry.
Aero India takes off on Feb 3 amidst Covid, buzz around 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:23 PM IST
With a combination of both physical and virtual exhibition, the 13th edition of the biennial international event at Air Force Station Yelahanka will be the world's first hybrid aerospace show, officials said.
Covid-19: Teams of experts to be sent to Kerala, Maharashtra to curb spread
Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Maharashtra and Kerala alone contribute to almost 70 per cent of active Covid-19 cases in the country.
