‘Can’t blame Nehru': Suhel Seth's jibe at BJP amid waterlogging in Gurugram

Businessman Suhel Seth on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for waterlogging in Haryana’s Gurugram, saying the party “can't blame Nehru” for the city's poor governance. This is not the first time that Suhel Seth has criticised the Haryana government's management of Gurugram.(X/ Suhel Seth)

Gurugram experienced heavy rain and waterlogging on Monday, causing traffic snarls and bringing the city to a standstill. Seth blamed former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the situation, saying he “ruined” the city. Follow live updates on Delhi-NCR weather here

“On a serious note: Gurugram is done. Like you can’t imagine. The first bloke to ruin this was @mlkhattar, and @NayabSainiBJP just can’t manage this situation. The @BJP4India needs some serious introspection. They’ve been running this state for 11 years now. You can’t blame Nehru,” Seth posted on X.

This is not the first time that Suhel Seth has been critical of the Haryana government's management of Gurugram. He had earlier gone viral on social media for asking the Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena to take over the administration of the Millennium City due to its “poor governance” and falling urban infrastructure.

“Every year, without government help, we create a Venice for people to enjoy. We litter the streets with garbage to show the egalitarian spirit of Gurugram. We have more liquor vends than functioning traffic lights. We have more bars than we have schools,” Seth had said at a media event in July.

Gurugram rain

Gurugram received over 100 millimetres of rainfall until Monday evening, causing waterlogging in various parts of the city and heavy traffic congestion. People were stuck in a jam on National Highway 48 for hours on end.

Traffic crawled at Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk as cars, bikes, and trucks struggled through waterlogged streets.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday evening held a video conference meeting with deputy commissioners, reviewed the rain and flood situation across the state, and gave necessary directions to the district administrations.

Congress workers protested earlier against the BJP-led state government for not managing the waterlogging following incessant rains in Gurugram. The party workers took out a boat to show the condition of the streets after the rain, and shouted slogans, while the streets were filled with water.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi attacked the “double engine” government for not being able to curb waterlogging following heavy rainfall in Gurugram.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an advisory to corporates, asking them to let employees work from home, with heavy to very heavy rain likely on Tuesday, September 2.