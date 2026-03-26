CAPF bill introduced in RS, amid dissent, notices by opposition

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday introduced the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha, amid objections from at least six members who submitted notices against its introduction. New Delhi, Mar 25 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan leaves after adjourning the house during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab) (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

The notices, however, were defeated by a voice vote and Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai tabled the bill. Countering the opposition, Rai said, “The objections raised are not factually correct. This bill does not interfere in any way with the powers of the judiciary. Its objective is solely to clarify the administrative framework, recruitment processes, and service-related matters of the Central Armed Police Forces.”

The proposed legislation aims to create a unified legal framework for all five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and formalises the deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers at senior levels.

The bill proposes reserving 67% of additional director general posts and 50% of inspector general posts for IPS officers on deputation, while all special director general and director general posts will be reserved for them, with rules under the Act overriding any conflicting provisions.

IPS officers are essential for effective functioning and Centre–State coordination, the bill says even as the CAPF associations have opposed the proposals, citing career stagnation among cadre officers.

Initiating the discussion on the bill, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said the bill contravenes Supreme Court’s order and undermines multiple legal victories secured by former CAPF officials in various courts.

On May 23, 2025, the Supreme Court directed the government to “progressively reduce” IPS deputation, conduct a cadre review, and promote more cadre officers to senior posts.

Maken, a former minister of state for home, argued that the bill is detrimental to cadre officers. He highlighted the role of the CRPF’s COBRA unit, set up in 2009, which has been instrumental in helping the government achieve its goal of eliminating Naxalism by March 31, 2026. “We set up the COBRA in 2009. When the home minister talks about eliminating Naxalism from the country, the biggest contribution comes from the jawans. Consider the case of Assistant Commandant Ajay Malik, who lost his leg in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand. Despite 15 years of service, he remains an assistant commandant and has not been promoted. This reflects the stagnation faced by cadre officers. It takes nearly 30 years to become an ADG, 20 years to become a DIG, and 15 years to become a senior commandant. In contrast, an IPS officer can become an SP or DIG within seven years and outrank a senior commandant.”

Maken said that over the past five years, 529 CAPF personnel died in the line of duty—many while fighting Naxals or guarding borders. “How are we going to motivate them in such circumstances? When courts have delivered justice within the constitutional framework at least six times, why is the government trying to bypass the judiciary?”

BJP MP Mahendra Bhatt said the legislation will serve as a positive administrative reform for the personnel as it brings a uniform framework for all CAPFs. “This will help create a strong framework for our internal security. The government knows that our CAPF personnel were facing career-related issues. This bill will address their issues. This will not only increase the efficiency of the forces but also boost the morale of the jawans.There will no longer be litigations and the forces will be able to focus on their duty.”

YSRCP MP Golla Babu Rao also supported the proposed legislation. He said the legislation would bring administrative clarity and operational efficiency through a unified framework, but urged that it be referred to a parliamentary committee with CAPF representation, given its impact on the careers of over a million personnel.

Apart from Maken,Derek o Brien (TMC), John Brittas (CPI[M]), Sandosh kumar P (CPI), Tiruchi Siva (DMK) and Vivek Tankha (Congress) moved the notices against the introduction of the Bill.