News / India News / Car gutted in fire in Assam's Kamrup, no injuries reported

Car gutted in fire in Assam's Kamrup, no injuries reported

ANI |
Dec 10, 2023 04:12 PM IST

Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): At least six passengers escaped unhurt after a car caught fire in Assam's Kamrup district on Sunday, said Assam Police.

According to the police, the incident took place on National Highway 27 at Nunapar near Rangia in Kamrup district.

A police officer of Kamrup district confirmed that the passengers of the vehicle escaped unhurt in the incident. "Fire caught the vehicle due to a technical problem," the police officer said.

An eyewitness said that the vehicle was damaged completely in the incident. "We had tried to douse the flames, but the vehicle damaged completely," the eyewitness youth said. (ANI)

