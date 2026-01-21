Car retrieved, eyewitness forced, SIT probe on: Key details in Noida techie's death case

Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, was heading back home from work late on Friday when his regular drive turned fatal. His car fell into a water-filled pit in Noida and despite hours of attempts to be saved, Mehta drowned. Several shocking revelations in the case have surfaced since his death in the early hours of Saturday – from alleged lapses in rescue efforts to eyewitness being ‘forced’ by police. Mehta, who then climbed on the roof of the car and called his father for help at around midnight, finally drowned to death after hours of wait and lack of rescue efforts. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

Mehta was returning home to Tata Eureka Park in Noida's Sector 150 from his Gurugram office late on January 16. As he drove into the intersection of Sector 150, his car broke through the boundary of a drain and fell into the water.

