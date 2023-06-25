Car swept away in Haryana's Panchkula as heavy rain lashes city. Watch

A car parked near a river in Haryana's Panchkula was swept away after heavy rain lashed the area on Sunday. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the car was seen in the midst of a river of muddy water. Visuals of the car that was swept away in Haryana's Panchkula(HT Photo/Sant Arora)

Reports revealed that the vehicle was parked by a woman who arrived to offer prayers at a nearby temple.

The woman who was also inside the vehicle when it swept away, was rescued by eyewitnesses. She was later admitted to a nearby hospital. Recounting the incident eyewitnesses revealed,"...10-15 of us pulled the woman out with the help of ropes..." reports ANI.

Rain lashes North India

Residents of Delhi and some of the northern states of India woke up to a rainy morning on Sunday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, which is four notches below the normal average temperature.

Neighbouring cities including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad also witnessed significant rainfall. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted that light to moderate rain would continue over the National Capital Region (NCR), including areas like Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahar, and others.

(With inputs from ANI)