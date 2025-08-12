Cargo plane catches fire, lands safely in Chennai: Report

A fire erupted in one of the engines of an international cargo flight during landing at Chennai airport on Tuesday, PTI quoted official sources as saying. A cargo plane's engine caught fire in Chennai on Tuesday.(Image for represenation/Pixabay)

The flight, which was coming from Malaysia's Kulalumpur, landed safely at the Chennai airport. There were no reported injuries in the incident, the report said.

The fire erupted in the fourth engine of the cargo flight during landing, which prompted the pilots to alert the officials.

Officials said that no emergency landing was made and pilots safely landed the aircraft. Meanwhile, fire tenders, who were already on standby, doused the fire soon after the carrier landed.

An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.