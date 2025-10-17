Catering staff beat each other with belts, dustbins at Delhi's Nizamuddin station. Video goes viral

A shocking scene unfolded at one of Delhi busiest railway stations as a violent fight broke out between two factions of the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) catering staffers. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Northern Railway said that the concerned contractor has been fined ₹5 lakh and a notice has been issued to cancel the contract. (Screengrab/X/@Benarasiyaa)

While it’s not clear when exactly the incident happened, it took place at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

In the video, uniformed IRCTC staffers, who were reportedly serving onboard a Vande Bharat train, are seen throwing punches, kicks, and dustbins at each other. The violent clash erupted after one of the employees is seen attacking another with a dustbin in the video, leading to a series of punches, slaps, and kicks from both sides.

Later, another employee again attacks the other side with a dustbin and some other employees are seen beating each other aggressively with their belts.