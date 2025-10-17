Catering staff beat each other with belts, dustbins at Delhi's Nizamuddin station. Video goes viral

A shocking scene unfolded at one of Delhi busiest railway stations as a violent fight broke out between two factions of the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) catering staffers. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
While it’s not clear when exactly the incident happened, it took place at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.
In the video, uniformed IRCTC staffers, who were reportedly serving onboard a Vande Bharat train, are seen throwing punches, kicks, and dustbins at each other. The violent clash erupted after one of the employees is seen attacking another with a dustbin in the video, leading to a series of punches, slaps, and kicks from both sides.
Later, another employee again attacks the other side with a dustbin and some other employees are seen beating each other aggressively with their belts.
As bystanders witnessed the shocking scene in front of them, some coolies at the platform and police intervened to stop the fight.
How Railway responded
Responding to a user who shared a video of the incident on social media with the caption, “IRCTC staffers serving onboard Vande Bharat settle an altercation with dustbin, belt and punches at Nizamuddin station in Delhi”, the Northern Railway said that the railway administration has taken immediate cognizance of the incident.
“The railway administration has taken immediate cognizance of the incident that occurred at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and has taken strict action. All guilty individuals have been arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF),” Northern Railway wrote.
It added that the concerned contractor has been fined ₹5 lakh and a notice has been issued to cancel the contract. “In addition, the identity cards (ID cards) of all four vendors have been seized, and they have been taken into custody by the RPF,” it said.
“The safety and convenience of railway passengers is of utmost priority,” it added.