Caught in Shiv Sena-BJP crossfire, Dushyant Chautala hits back

Dushyant Chautala, Jananayak Janata Party founder and BJP’s new ally in Haryana, was the target when Shiv Sena sounded a warning to its alliance partner in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut blamed BJP for the delay in government formation in Maharashtra. “There is no Dushyant (Chautala) here whose father is in jail. Here it’s us who do politics of dharma and satya (ethics and truth), Sharad ji (Sharad Pawar) who created an environment against BJP, and Congress who will never go with BJP,” Raut told news agency ANI.

Dushyant Chautala’s JJP won 10 seats in the Haryana state polls and decided to support the BJP after it failed to secure a majority on its own. BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly while Congress got 31 seats.

Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala is serving jail term after conviction in a teachers’ recruitment scam. On Sunday, he attended the swearing-in of Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana chief minister and his son Dushyant as deputy chief minister after he was granted furlough for two weeks.

Dushyant reacted strongly to Raut’s comment and said such remarks don’t behove him . “It means he knows who Dushyant Chautala is. My father is in jail since 6 years, he never asked about his well being. Ajay Chautala ji has not come out without completing his term. Such statements don’t add to Sanjay ji’s stature,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Allies BJP and Sena have exchanged terse words since the results of the Maharashtra assembly polls were announced. BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly while Sena won 56. Both the parties have a pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra.

Sena wants a “50-50” power-sharing formula with BJP wherein chief ministers from both sides have a two-and-half-year tenure.

The BJP hardened its stand on Tuesday after Sena’s demands and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said a “50-50” power-sharing formula was never agreed upon. Fadvanis said Sena had proposed the 50-50 formula but said the BJP hadn’t accepted it.

