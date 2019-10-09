e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Caught on CCTV, woman abducting 8-month-old sleeping near mother at bus stand

The CCTV footage from Roadways Bus stand in Galshaheed area in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad shows woman picking the sleeping baby and covering him with a shawl and calmly walking away. A man, believed to be her accomplice, can be seen standing by.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A woman walks off with the baby while her accomplice (left) keeps watch at Roadways Bus stand in Galshaheed area in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Monday.
A woman walks off with the baby while her accomplice (left) keeps watch at Roadways Bus stand in Galshaheed area in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Monday.(Video grab/ANI)
         

A woman was captured in CCTV footage walking away with an eight-month-old baby sleeping next to his mother at a Roadways Bus stand in Galshaheed area in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. The incident took place on Monday and the police have registered a case in this matter.

The footage shows woman picking the sleeping baby and covering him with a shawl and calmly walking away. A man, believed to be her accomplice, can be seen standing by.

 

“A case has been registered, we went through the CCTV footage, and their identities have been established. Search is on for the accused. The two accused first got friendly with Rani, the baby’s mother, on the pretext of friendship, later they abducted her baby from the Roadways Bus stand here. The woman tried to find the accused and her baby, but she couldn’t find them anywhere and immediately informed the police,” said Ankit Mittal, Superintendent of Police (SP), Galshaheed Police Station on Tuesday, reports ANI.

Rani asserted that a young man and a woman approached her and started interacting with her. Later, the accused persons took Rani into confidence and provided her with a blanket and medicines for her child.

“They brought me to the bus stand after interacting with me. At night the accused man slept on the bench at the bus stand and the woman lay near the bench. I also slept there and at around 12:00 midnight they abducted my child while I was asleep. When I did not find my son and the accused persons, I immediately informed Galshaheed Police Station about the incident,” said Rani, according to news agency ANI.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 11:10 IST

IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM Modi
