CBI arrests retired IRS officer S K Srivastava for alleged corruption

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 01:42 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava for alleged corruption. Srivastava was booked and raided by agency in July this year. He had passed 104 backdated orders in June - when he was compulsorily retired by the government.

During raids at his residence in this case in July, CBI had seized Rs 2.47 crore worth of jewellery, Rs 16.44 lakh cash, watches worth Rs 19 lakh and documents worth property worth crores of rupees. He also than Rs 1.3 crore in bank accounts.

Srivastava had also filed contempt proceedings against former revenue secretary Hasmukh Ashiana and current revenue sectetary A B Pandey, which were dismissed by the Supreme Court in July.

In the CBI case, registered on July 4 for corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy on a complaint from Anuja Sarangi (director general of income tax – vigilance) it is alleged that as Income Tax Commissioner (Appeals) Noida, Srivastava, prior to his compulsory retirement (June 11, 2019) had passed backdated orders for December 2018.

According to CBI FIR in the matter, Srivastava “indulged in acts of omission and commission of adversarial to the interest of revenue”. “All these orders liable to have been uploaded on ITBA (income tax business application) system, were uploaded between June 11 and June 13 this year after his remitting the office”.

“There is also indication of falsification of record to allude towards dispatch of these orders on June 7, 2019 whereas they were dispatched on June 14.”

“Sanjay Kumar Srivastava also passed 13 orders which were outside his jurisdiction. It was claimed that 104 orders were passed by SK Srivastava during December 2018, however many of them were uploaded to the central server using his RSA token (used by officers to verify their credentials) only after his retirement,” said the FIR.

“It is apprehended that either the orders were not passed by Srivastava during December 2018, or if the orders were indeed passed during December 2018, then the possibility of undue financial gains by delaying the issue of orders cannot be ruled out,” it alleged.

It was further claimed that “it is apprehended that role of private players like contractual engaged/outsourced staff in above activities was very evident and requires in-depth investigation”.